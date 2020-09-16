local briefs

Morningstar resumes duties
Ryan Morningstar, an Iowa assistant wrestling coach and All-American on the Hawkeyes' 2009 and 2010 NCAA championship teams, has returned to the Iowa wrestling room after being treated for a stroke last month.
Morningstar suffered a medical emergency on Aug. 17, when he was admitted and treated for a stroke at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
An Iowa assistant since 2012, Morningstar spent five days in the hospital before he was released.
"I am humbled by the prayer and support I received from my family and friends, and appreciative of the privacy I was afforded throughout my recovery,'' Morningstar said in a statement. "It is good to be back in the wrestling room doing what I love with the best people in the world.''
Former Augie pitcher honored
Seth Davis, a left-handed pitcher who graduated from Augustana College in 2015, has been named by D3baseball.com to its all-decade team for the 2010s.
Davis earned All-CCIW and all-region honors throughout a record-setting career with the Vikings. He owns the school record for strikeouts with 331 during a career which ran from 2012-15 and a school record with 275 innings pitched.
As a senior, Davis established a school record by averaging 12.61 strikeouts per nine innings.
A 29th-round draft pick of the Mets in 2015, Davis has pitched in 68 minor-league games during his professional career. His most recent work came in 2018, when he split time as a reliever between Brooklyn in the short-season New York-Penn League and St. Lucie in the high-A Florida State League.
Bettendorf Baseball to meet Sunday
The Bettendorf Baseball Club (BBC), a partnership between Bettendorf-Pleasant Valley Youth Baseball and Bettendorf High School, will hold an informational meeting Sunday from 7-7:45 p.m. at the Crow Creek Park 4-Plex.
The meeting is an opportunity to hear about the long-term vision for the BBC program from Bettendorf varsity baseball coach Blake Hanna and other board members.
The BBC is for families enrolled in Bettendorf Schools, but the Bettendorf-PV youth league will continue to offer Pleasant Valley School District families and other schools additional weekend tournament opportunities in tandem with regular BPV practices and games.
If you are interested in joining the BBC program, please fill out a form at https://forms.gle/og7zhvipxkfwURTg8.
For more information, contact Steve Tappa at tappasteve@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!