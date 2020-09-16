local briefs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Morningstar resumes duties

Ryan Morningstar, an Iowa assistant wrestling coach and All-American on the Hawkeyes' 2009 and 2010 NCAA championship teams, has returned to the Iowa wrestling room after being treated for a stroke last month.

Morningstar suffered a medical emergency on Aug. 17, when he was admitted and treated for a stroke at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

An Iowa assistant since 2012, Morningstar spent five days in the hospital before he was released.

"I am humbled by the prayer and support I received from my family and friends, and appreciative of the privacy I was afforded throughout my recovery,'' Morningstar said in a statement. "It is good to be back in the wrestling room doing what I love with the best people in the world.''

Former Augie pitcher honored

Seth Davis, a left-handed pitcher who graduated from Augustana College in 2015, has been named by D3baseball.com to its all-decade team for the 2010s.

Davis earned All-CCIW and all-region honors throughout a record-setting career with the Vikings. He owns the school record for strikeouts with 331 during a career which ran from 2012-15 and a school record with 275 innings pitched.