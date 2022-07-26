Local briefs

QB Club luncheons set for season

The format remains the same, but the Rock Island-Milan Booster’s Quarterback Club luncheons are back at a new location for the 48th season of gatherings and story-telling.

This year's luncheons, which are held each Friday during the football season, are scheduled to begin on Friday, Aug. 26. This year they are being held at the Happy Joe’s Pizzagrille in Milan, 909 4th St. West. A buffet featuring chicken, potatoes, gravy, salad bar, breadsticks, soup, pizza, pastas and more will be served.

Each week, head coaches Fritz Dieudonne (Alleman High School), Steve Bell (Augustana College) and Ben Hammer (Rock Island High School) will be the featured speakers, keeping fans up to date on game results, injuries and upcoming opponents.

Serving begins at 11:45 a.m. Admission, including buffet lunch, beverage, gratuity and door prizes, is $12 per person paid at the door. All football fans, parents and the public are invited to attend.

IFL adds a team

The Quad City Steamwheelers may have a new foe to play for the 2023 Indoor Football League season.

IFL officials announced on Tuesday that the league was expanding, adding a team in Tulsa, Okla. That brings the number of teams in the league to 15. It was not announced if the new team, which will play in the state-of-the-art BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, will be assigned to the Eastern or Western Conference.

The Tulsa Oilers, the ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks and the AHL’s San Diego Gulls, are bringing indoor football back to Tulsa for the first time since 2014 via the purchase. The Oilers are owned by Andy Scurto, who was part of Tuesday's announcement along with Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and IFL commissioner Todd Tryon.