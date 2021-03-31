local briefs

NAIA honors Kavalauskas

Jill Kavalauskas, a St. Ambrose junior, has been named by the NAIA as its national women's volleyball attacker of the week.

The outside hitter from Chicago averaged 22.7 kills per match while helping the Fighting Bees to a pair of wins in three matches last week. Kavalauskas had just five errors in 55 chances during the week, a .472 attack percentage and her 31 kills in a match at Governors State were the most by a St. Ambrose player since 2010.

For the week, Kavalauskas totaled 68 kills and 32 digs.

Viking golfers ranked

The Augustana College women's golf team gained some regional and national notoriety this week.

Coach Tom Lawrence's club is ranked fourth in Region 4 and 22nd in the NCAA Division III poll compiled by Golfstat.com.

Former Rockridge High School standout Jillian Stone is ranked 30th in the region and 161st nationally. The senior is averaging 84 strokes per 18 holes this young spring season.

Avery Frick, a freshman from Geneva, Ill., is the top-ranked Viking, placing 13th regionally and 70th nationally.

Ridgewood's Greenman commits to Monmouth