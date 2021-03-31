local briefs

NAIA honors Kavalauskas
Jill Kavalauskas, a St. Ambrose junior, has been named by the NAIA as its national women's volleyball attacker of the week.
The outside hitter from Chicago averaged 22.7 kills per match while helping the Fighting Bees to a pair of wins in three matches last week. Kavalauskas had just five errors in 55 chances during the week, a .472 attack percentage and her 31 kills in a match at Governors State were the most by a St. Ambrose player since 2010.
For the week, Kavalauskas totaled 68 kills and 32 digs.
Viking golfers ranked
The Augustana College women's golf team gained some regional and national notoriety this week.
Coach Tom Lawrence's club is ranked fourth in Region 4 and 22nd in the NCAA Division III poll compiled by Golfstat.com.
Former Rockridge High School standout Jillian Stone is ranked 30th in the region and 161st nationally. The senior is averaging 84 strokes per 18 holes this young spring season.
Avery Frick, a freshman from Geneva, Ill., is the top-ranked Viking, placing 13th regionally and 70th nationally.
Ridgewood's Greenman commits to Monmouth
The top three scorers in the history of the Ridgewood boys' basketball co-op are all members of the Greenman family of Alpha. Another tradition that now binds all three brothers will be attending Monmouth College after the youngest of the trio, Ganon Greenman, announced his commitment to become a Fighting Scot.
Greenman finished his prep career as the leading scorer both in AlWood High School history as well as the 12-season history of the Spartan hoops co-op between AlWood and Cambridge. He averaged 27.5 points per game this season and finished with 1,743 career points.
Middle brother Briar, who just finished his junior season with Monmouth, is second with 1,506 points. Oldest brother Ridge Greenman, a 2019 Monmouth College graduate and now a Ridgewood assistant coach, is third with 1,354 points.
West Carroll trio earn All-NUIC honors
Three members of the West Carroll High School girls' basketball team earned spots on the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference's West Division squad. Senior forward Madison Haynes and sophomore guard Tori Moshure earned second-team honors, with junior guard Kylie Hill earning honorable mention.
Haynes averaged a team-best 12.9 points to go with 5.4 rebounds, with Hill's 12.6 points per game second for a Thunder squad that finished 4-8 (2-6 NUIC West). Hill also averaged 4.6 steals and 2.6 assists. Moshure tallied 11.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Bass event to be held in QC
The Bass Federation announced Wednesday plans to hold its 2021 TBF Junior World Championship on the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities region.
The event which includes a two-person team format and three days of competition is scheduled for July 28-30 launching from Rapids City, Ill.
The TBF Junior program includes anglers in eighth grade and under at the time they qualified through their home state's Junior program. They will compete for over $10,000 in scholarships and prizes in the Quad-Cities.
The organization will hold its annual state leadership conference in the Quad-Cities at the same time with state officials from 49 TBF affiliated state federations in the United States and Canada invited to attend meetings on fishing, youth and conservation items, strategic planning and other educational topics.