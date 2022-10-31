local briefs

Hawkeyes' Stevens honored

University of Iowa kicker Drew Stevens was named Monday as the freshman of the week in the Big Ten Conference as one of three Lou Groza Award national stars of the week for his work in the Hawkeyes' 33-13 win over Northwestern.

Stevens connected on each of his four field goal attempts against the Wildcats, hitting from 29, 24, 54 and 25 yards. The 54-yard kick is the longest of Stevens' career and ties as the seventh-longest field goal in Hawkeye history.

The North Augusta, S.C., native has hit 11 of 12 field goal attempts and 12 PAT kicks since moving into the starting role three games into the season.

Iowa wrestlers are second

The University of Iowa wrestlers begin the 2022-23 season ranked second to Penn State in the National Wrestling Coaches NCAA Division I preseason poll.

The Nittany Lions received 13 first-place votes while the Hawkeyes received the only other vote at the top spot of the poll that includes Arizona State, Missouri and Michigan in its top five.

Iowa State is ranked 14th and Northern Iowa is 20th in the preseason poll.

UNI's Hutson named

University of Northern Iowa receiver Desmond Hutson was named by the Missouri Valley Football Conference as its newcomer of the week.

The sophomore transfer from Iowa caught just two passes for 13 yards in the Panthers' 37-36 win at Southern Illinois, but both went for touchdowns including a 5-yard score with 5 minutes, 55 seconds remaining that provided UNI with its winning points.

Augie trio recognized

Three members of the Augustana College women's soccer team were named to the 2022 All-College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin teams. Liesl Whitener earned first-team honors for the second consecutive season. Kim Vulic and Molly Fank earned second-team nods for the Vikings, who finished 9-6-4, having their season end with a 1-0 loss to Carroll in the CCIW tournament quarterfinals.

Whitener, a junior from Belleville Althoff, led the team with eight goals and five assists despite missing five games. She also ranks second on the Vikings in shots with 38, with 22 coming on target.

Vulic, a freshman from Stockholm, Sweden, was third on the team in goals and shots. Two of her five scores this season were game-winning goals.

Fank, a senior Wheaton Warrenville South, earned all-conference recognition for the second year in a row. The defender had a career-high two goals this season, and one assist. She helped anchor a defense that boasted five shutouts.