UT grad Miller earns weekly honor

United Township High School graduate Madelyn Miller was named one of the Great Lakes Valley Conference Runners of the Week in cross country after a standout week for the University of Illinois Springfield.

The UIS sophomore ran a 5K personal best time of 19:02.80 to place third at the Prairie Stars Invitational Sept. 8. Her finish helped UIS place first at the invite to open the season. It was Miller’s first Runner of the Week award.

LumberKings set record

For the third year in a row, the Clinton LumberKings led the Prospect League in attendance, pulling 80,904 fans through the gates at NelsonCorp Field. That mark was the 13th-best among all 160 summer collegiate teams and 10th-best in average attendance per game.

"LumberKings fans continue to support our club and Prospect League baseball in general," said Ted Tornow, LumberKings' general manager. "To lead the league for three straight seasons, especially with the other quality cities and franchises in our league, speaks volumes for the kind of support that we get here from our fans."

The overall attendance of 575,294 was the first time the league drew over half-a-million fans and marked the highest total attendance percentage growth (25%) in Summer Collegiate Baseball.