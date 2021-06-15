LOCAL BRIEFS

QC trio will compete at Trials

Darius King of Moline, Will Daniels of Geneseo and Sydney Laufenberg of Clinton will compete at this weekend's United States Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Ore.

King, who competed for Northern Iowa as a graduate student this spring, will be among 24 participants in the shot put trials that begin Friday at Hayward Field. Shot put qualifying rounds are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

With a best of 66 feet, 1 inch, King comes in with the 17th-best mark. That is the outdoors school record he set this spring.

King, who placed fourth in the shot at the IHSA State Championships as a senior at Moline, recently earned NCAA first-team All-America honors when he finished seventh in the NCAA Championships with a heave of 64 feet, 7.25 inches.

Daniels, who competed as a graduate student at Iowa this spring, is among 24 competitors in the decathlon on Saturday and Sunday.

He established new personal and school records during the season and earned first-team All-American honors with a seventh-place finish in the decathlon last weekend at the NCAA Championships. The finish was the best ever for a Hawkeye in the multi-events competition at the NCAA meet.