LOCAL BRIEFS

QC trio will compete at Trials
Darius King of Moline, Will Daniels of Geneseo and Sydney Laufenberg of Clinton will compete at this weekend's United States Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Ore.
King, who competed for Northern Iowa as a graduate student this spring, will be among 24 participants in the shot put trials that begin Friday at Hayward Field. Shot put qualifying rounds are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
With a best of 66 feet, 1 inch, King comes in with the 17th-best mark. That is the outdoors school record he set this spring.
King, who placed fourth in the shot at the IHSA State Championships as a senior at Moline, recently earned NCAA first-team All-America honors when he finished seventh in the NCAA Championships with a heave of 64 feet, 7.25 inches.
Daniels, who competed as a graduate student at Iowa this spring, is among 24 competitors in the decathlon on Saturday and Sunday.
He established new personal and school records during the season and earned first-team All-American honors with a seventh-place finish in the decathlon last weekend at the NCAA Championships. The finish was the best ever for a Hawkeye in the multi-events competition at the NCAA meet.
Competition in the decathlon begins at 3 p.m. (CDT) on Saturday with the 100-meter dash. The long jump is scheduled to start 50 minutes later, followed by shot put, high jump and 400 competition on the first day.
Sunday's competition starts at 2:15 p.m. (CDT) with the 110 hurdles, with the discus, pole vault, javelin and 1,500 to follow.
A fifth-place finisher at the NCAA Championships last week for Illinois State, Laufenberg will participate in the women's discus qualifying Friday beginning at 6 p.m. (CDT).
The first-team All-American recorded a personal best of 190 feet, 4 inches when she re-broke her school record set last month at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships with her second throw in NCAA competition last Saturday.
Hawkeye, Cyclone on list
Iowa defensive end Zach VanValkenburg and Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose were named Wednesday to the preseason watch list for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, an award presented to the top defender in college football based on performance and character on and off the field.
VanValkenburg, a sixth-year senior preparing for his second year in the Hawkeye lineup after recording 30 tackles in five games last season, earned a bachelor's degree in history from Hillsdale College before transferring to Iowa, where he is pursuing a Master's in Eastern European studies.
Rose, the Big 12 defensive player of the year in 2020, has started all 38 games he has played for the Cyclones. He led the Big 12 with 96 tackles and had 10.5 tackles for a loss last season in addition to leading all NCAA linebackers with five interceptions.