Local briefs

McDonald returns to Augie

After six years as head girls track & field coach at Rockridge High School, Haley McDonald is starting a new venture — as an assistant track & field coach at Augustana College.

Director of Augustana Track & Field Jake Shaver and school officials announced the hiring on Monday. McDonald is expected to start her new duties — that include working primarily with athletes in the jump events — in January.

The 2009 Rockridge High school graduate who participated in three sports as a Rocket is no stranger to Augustana athletic programs.

During the 2013-14 season, she served as an assistant coach for the women's basketball team under Mark Beinborn.