Local briefs

McDonald returns to Augie
After six years as head girls track & field coach at Rockridge High School, Haley McDonald is starting a new venture — as an assistant track & field coach at Augustana College.
Director of Augustana Track & Field Jake Shaver and school officials announced the hiring on Monday. McDonald is expected to start her new duties — that include working primarily with athletes in the jump events — in January.
The 2009 Rockridge High school graduate who participated in three sports as a Rocket is no stranger to Augustana athletic programs.
During the 2013-14 season, she served as an assistant coach for the women's basketball team under Mark Beinborn.
"As a lifelong resident of the Quad-Cities, I find myself always coming back to Augustana," said McDonald in a release issued by the school. "From being the girls basketball "ball girl" under Coach (James) Black as a kid, to assisting Coach Beinborn, to now starting a full-time career with Coach Shaver and the track program, Augie athletics have always brought me joyful opportunities. I appreciate and respect the value of Division III athletics, especially the competitiveness of the CCIW. I'm excited to bring my passion for track & field to Augie."
McDonald is also familiar with the CCIW, earning her Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Marketing from Illinois Wesleyan University where she participated in basketball and track. She is working toward completing her Master's degree in Educational Leadership from Northwest Missouri State.
"I'm thrilled to have Haley join our staff," said Shaver of the hire. "She brings broad array of skills, and her teaching background and athlete-centered approach is a great fit for our program. I look forward to working with Haley, and am excited for the leadership she will bring our jumps and multis groups."
Drake men's game canceled
The Saint Louis versus Drake men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday in Las Vegas at South Point Arena has been canceled. According to a release, the game has been called off because of COVID-19 protocols within the Saint Louis men’s basketball program.