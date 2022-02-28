local briefs

Clark honored as Iowa climbs

University of Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark received a familiar honor Monday on a day when the Hawkeye women's basketball program climbed nine spots in the weekly Associated Press poll.

Clark was named the Big Ten Conference player of the week for the seventh time this season and Iowa jumped from 21st to 12th in this week's AP poll after earning a share of the conference title with three victories last week including a pair over top-10 teams.

Five Big Ten teams landed between 10th and 14th in this week's poll, with Michigan and Maryland filling the two spots ahead of Iowa, Ohio State sitting one spot behind the Hawkeyes and Indiana sharing 14th with Arizona.

Clark was recognized for averaging 33 points, 9.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds the Hawkeyes' three wins, including victories over then No. 10 Indiana and No. 6 Michigan.

Defending champs top Iowa seeds

Defending Big Ten Conference champions Jaydin Eierman and Alex Marinelli are two of five University of Iowa wrestlers who will enter this weekend's conference tournament as No. 2 seeds in their weight classes.

The Hawkeyes' Austin DeSanto at 133 pounds, Kaleb Young at 157 and Tony Cassioppi at 285 join Eierman at 141 and Marinelli at 165 as second-seeded Iowa entries for the Big Ten meet which begins Saturday in Lincoln, Neb.

Defending Big Ten champion Michael Kemerer at 174, Max Murin at 149 and Jacob Warner at 197 are each seeded fourth.

Iowa other's two entries, Abe Assad at 184 and Drake Ayala at 125, are seeded fifth and sixth, respectively.

Hawkeyes repeat track title

A sixth-place finish in the 5,000-meter run by former Pleasant Valley High School prep Max Murphy helped the University of Iowa men's track team win its second straight Big Ten Conference indoor championship over the weekend.

Led by wins from Jonoah McKivor in the 600-meter run and the 1,600-meter relay, the Hawkeyes secured the championship at Geneva, Ohio, when Murphy and Nick Trattner finished sixth and eighth in the 5,000-meter event to give Iowa four team points that clinched the title.

Coach Joey Woody's team had six additional medalists beyond its winning efforts and ultimately edged Ohio State for the team title.

The Iowa women's team finished sixth, with a 1,600 relay that included Mallory King of Davenport Assumption finishing third and Tipton's Jamie Kofron contributing points with a seventh-place effort in the weight throw.

Riverdale alum honored

Ashlyn Hemm, a Loras College freshman who prepped at Riverdale High School, was named by the American Rivers Conference as its softball pitcher of the week.

Hemm went 4-0 during the week, allowing one run on three hits over 19 innings of work while striking out 44 batters and walking four in wins over Knox, Edgewood, Lawrence and Elmhurst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0