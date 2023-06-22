Metro, area stars to meet

The Friends of Douglas Park group has announced the 2nd annual QC Metro/QC Area High School All-Star Game will be Wednesday at historic Douglas Park in Rock Island. The scheduled doubleheader is set for a 5 p.m. start.

Metro and area squads split last year's inaugural twinbill.

The Darrell & Mary Anne Reynolds MVP awards will be presented to each team's MVP after Game 2.

JDC players on Walker Cup team

Two standout collegiate golfers who have accepted sponsor's exemption to play in next month's John Deere Classic have added another prestigious event to their summer schedules.

Gordon Sargent and Michael Thorbjornsen have been added to the 2023 USA Walker Cup Team that will face off against a team from Great Britain and Ireland in the 49th Walker Cup Match on Sept. 2-3 at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.

Those two are ranked No. 1 and 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and will be joined on the Walker Cup team by No. 3 David Ford.

“Gordon, Michael and David are fantastic additions to the team,” said Mike McCoy, captain of Team USA. “Not only have all three of these young men had impressive seasons, resulting in these automatic selections, but they are future stars of our game who bring immense talent, enthusiasm and camaraderie to the team. Having them included in the experience at the Old Course is something I am very much looking forward to both personally and as team captain.”

Murray selected by Trail Blazers

Iowa men's basketball forward Kris Murray is joining his brother, Keegan Murray, in the NBA ranks. The Portland Trail Blazers used the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to select Kris.

Keegan and Kris are the 10th and 11th first-round picks the Iowa men's basketball program has produced. Keegan was selected fourth overall by the Sacramento Kings in last year's draft.

Kris averaged 20.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game during his final season in the Black and Gold. He played three years at Iowa before he departed for the NBA.

Kris entered his name in the 2022 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-8 forward ultimately pulled out of the pool to return to Iowa for the 2022-23 season.