local briefs

Face coverings required for IHSA indoor sports
In response to Wednesday's update by Gov. JB Pritzker regarding the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) All-Sports Policy, face coverings will be required at all indoor IHSA athletic events regardless of an individual’s vaccination status. This directive for indoor athletic events applies to student-athletes, coaches, officials, game personnel, and fans.
This masking mandate applies to all IHSA fall sport practices and contests that are conducted indoors. Swimmers and divers do not have to wear masks while competing, but must adhere at all other times. The masking directive also applies to any winter or spring IHSA sports that may be conducting open gyms, general conditioning, or weightlifting indoors.
There are no restrictions to scheduling or spectator limitations as a result of the announcement, nor are there any changes to the IHSA calendar for any sports.
Bandits' Massey honored
Quad Cities River Bandits second baseman Michael Massey was named Wednesday by Minor League Baseball as the player of the month for July in the High A Central League.
A fourth-round draft pick of the Royals in 2019 out of Illinois, Massey hit .330 for the month and led the league with 25 runs scored. He was second in the league in July with 28 RBI, nine doubles and a .691 slugging percentage and third with eight home runs and 32 hits.
Hawkeyes' Goodson makes list
University of Iowa running back Tyler Goodson was named Wednesday to the preseason watch list for the College Football Performance Awards national performer of the year trophy.
Goodson has led the Hawkeyes in rushing the past two seasons, earning first-team All-Big Ten recognition last season after running for 762 yards on 143 carries and seven touchdowns.
He previously was named to watch lists for both the Doak Walker Award and the Maxwell Award.
Bees' Buhake recognized
St. Ambrose University defensive lineman Bernard Buhake has been named by College Football America to its preseason NAIA starting lineup, the organization's preseason All-American team.
A second-team NAIA All-American last season for the Fighting Bees, Buhake led the Mid-States Football Association with seven sacks and 16 tackles for loss during its recent spring season.
His work helped St. Ambrose rank fifth nationally in defending the run, allowing 69.4 yards per game.
Storm sign Shinkaruk
The Quad City Storm signed forward Carter Shinkaruk to their training camp roster Wednesday.
Shinkaruk, 29, has played in 76 SPHL games, split between the Huntsville Havoc and the Evansville Thunderbolts. The Langley, British Columbia, native has scored 16 goals and added 12 assists in the SPHL.
Shinkaruk has also played in 63 FPHL games, most recently with the Elmira Enforcers in the 2020-21 season, where he scored eight goals and added 24 assists to lead the league with 32 points in 24 games. He has 32 goals and 62 assists in his FPHL career.
After a four-year college career with Elmira College, where he scored 49 goals and added 29 assists in 101 games, Shinkaruk played three games in the ECHL with the Idaho Steelheads, not tallying a point, then spent his rookie year in Hungary playing for Ferencvárosi TC, where he scored 11 goals and 11 assists in 24 games.
Shinkaruk is the second signing this offseason for the Storm, joining goaltender Peter Di Salvo.