local briefs

Face coverings required for IHSA indoor sports

In response to Wednesday's update by Gov. JB Pritzker regarding the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) All-Sports Policy, face coverings will be required at all indoor IHSA athletic events regardless of an individual’s vaccination status. This directive for indoor athletic events applies to student-athletes, coaches, officials, game personnel, and fans.

This masking mandate applies to all IHSA fall sport practices and contests that are conducted indoors. Swimmers and divers do not have to wear masks while competing, but must adhere at all other times. The masking directive also applies to any winter or spring IHSA sports that may be conducting open gyms, general conditioning, or weightlifting indoors.

There are no restrictions to scheduling or spectator limitations as a result of the announcement, nor are there any changes to the IHSA calendar for any sports.

Bandits' Massey honored

Quad Cities River Bandits second baseman Michael Massey was named Wednesday by Minor League Baseball as the player of the month for July in the High A Central League.