local briefs

Hawkeye season a sellout

University of Iowa officials announced Wednesday that remaining tickets for the Hawkeyes' Nov. 25 home football game with Nebraska have been sold, giving Iowa a sellout of each of its seven games at Kinnick Stadium for the first time since 2011.

The Black Friday matchup against the Cornhuskers has been set for a 3 p.m. start.

Iowa previously announced that its other six home games were sold out.

Dahlstrom to lead Scots

Brian Dahlstrom, currently an instructor and tennis pro at the Quad City Tennis Club in Moline, has been named the head men's and women's tennis coach at Monmouth College.

With more than three decades of coaching experience including experience at Crow Valley and Short Hills country clubs, Lakeside Tennis in Galesburg and as the head tennis coach at United Township High School from 1991-97, Dahlstrom returned to the Quad-Cities in 2020 after spending six years as the head tennis professional at the Drumlins Tennis Club in Syracuse, N.Y.

"We are excited to have someone with the leadership experience as a tennis professional directing our programs,'' Monmouth director of athletics Roger Haynes said in a statement. "Brian's personality and energy were obvious during the interview process.''

SAU picked 5th in MSFA

The St. Ambrose University football team, under the direction of first-year head coach Vince Fillip, was picked to finish fifth in the Mid-States Football Association’s Midwest League by a vote of league coaches.

The Fighting Bees, who finished 4-7 last year, garnered 27 points from the league’s other seven coaches.

St. Xavier, one of last year’s co-Midwest League champs, topped the poll as a unanimous selection with all seven first-place votes available. The Cougars were followed in the poll by Olivet Nazarene (42 points), St. Francis (38 points and the one other first-place vote), Roosevelt (29), SAU (27), Missouri Baptist (17), Judson (14) and Trinity International (8).

The Fighting Bees open their season with a 6 p.m. non-conference game Sept. 3 at Waldorf.

LumberKings' concert canceled

A postgame concert featuring the Unidynes following Saturday's Clinton LumberKings home finale has been canceled.

Multiple members of the band have tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the cancellation of the final postgame concert of the season. The group will work to reschedule the concert at a later date.

Storm bring back Tsicos

The Quad City Storm re-signed forward Tommy Tsicos, bringing back the franchise leader in games played.

Tsicos, 30, has played in 142 games with the Storm and has scored 31 goals and added 49 assists with the team, as well as accumulating 157 penalty minutes. Last season, the Barrie, Ontario, native played in 52 games, scoring 14 goals and adding 20 assists with 59 penalty minutes, all career highs. He also played in six playoff games, scoring one goal and one assist.

Tsicos also played two games in the ECHL with the Iowa Heartlanders, not tallying a point.