local briefs

Hasson retains IHSA position

Rockridge High School principal Katy Hasson has served as the Illinois High School Association board president for the past two years and will continue in that role for a third.

Hasson, who won reelection for her at-large board seat earlier this month, was reelected to the president's position once again at the most recent IHSA board meeting.

She became the second female board president in the IHSA's history in 2020.

“I feel humbled and privileged to be reelected as the IHSA Board President,” Hasson said in a press release. “I will continue to be an advocate for Illinois high school students who participate in IHSA activities and sports, and look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members on behalf of the entire IHSA membership.”

Massner earns Summit honor

Western Illinois University senior Trenton Massner, a 6-foot-2 guard from Wapello, is one of six players named as first-team preseason all-conference selections in the Summit League.

Massner is the Leathernecks' returning leader in all five major statistical categories, averaging 16.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game last season.

A second-team all-conference selection last season after ranking fourth in the Summit League in scoring and second in assists, Massner was named to the league's all-defensive and all-newcomer teams after transferring to Western Illinois from Northwestern State, where he was a second-team All-Southland Conference choice as a sophomore.