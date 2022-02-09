Local briefs

Big Ten honors Marinelli

University of Iowa wrestler Alex Marinelli was named Wednesday as the Big Ten Conference's co-wrestler of the week.

Sharing the honor with Nick Lee of Penn State, the Hawkeyes' fifth-ranked 165-pound senior earned his 25th win in 26 matches at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in his final collegiate home dual.

Marinelli handed Wisconsin's sixth-ranked Dean Hamiti his first loss of the season, winning an 8-5 decision in the Hawkeyes' win over Badgers.

Montgomery takes Iowa post

Former University of Iowa football player Lew Montgomery has been named to fill an interim role in the university's athletics department in support of its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

He replaces Broderick Binns, who recently accepted a new job outside of the university.

Montgomery, the associate director for diversity, equity and inclusion in the university's finance and operations department, will serve as a member of the athletics department senior staff in his interim role.

Watford named Bees' coordinator

DeQuinn Watford, a cornerback and wide receiver for the St. Ambrose University football program from 2005-07, has been hired as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Fighting Bees.

Watford coached inside wide receivers at St. Ambrose during the 2020-21 season and is working toward his Master's degree in organizational leadership at SAU. He has eight years of offensive coaching experience on his resume.

