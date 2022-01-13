Local briefs

Hawkeyes' Jones to return
Iowa receiver and return specialist Charlie Jones will return for a sixth season of college football.
Jones, who was named the Big Ten return specialist of the year during the Hawkeyes' recently completed 10-4 season, announced on social media Thursday that he was returning to take care of "unfinished business,'' saying it had been his lifelong dream to play college football.
After initially walking on at Iowa following a productive start to his college career at Buffalo, Jones became the Hawkeyes' primary kick and punt return specialist last season and worked his way into the rotation as a receiver.
Jones finished the season averaging 25.4 yards on 25 kick returns, running one back 100 yards during Iowa's win over Illinois, and 7.7 yards on 37 punt returns. He also was the Hawkeyes' fifth-leading receiver, catching 21 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns.
SAU bowler earns Team USA spot
St. Ambrose University bowler Williams Jones has added his name to the roster of Fighting Bees to earn Team USA status.
At the 2022 Team USA Trials in Las Vegas last week that included professionals, amateurs and youth bowlers, Jones finished in 20th place overall in a field of 159 of the nation's top bowlers.
The junior from Anoka, Minn., had a total pinfall of 6264 for 30 games, an average of nearly 209 per game. This placed him fifth among all youth competitors (age 20 and under as of January 1, 2022) and he was selected by the National Selection Committee as a member of 2022 Junior Team USA.
Nate Stubler, a fifth-year senior at SAU, also competed at the event in Las Vegas and did even better, placing fifth in his division with a 6553 pinfall over his 30 games for a 218 average. That earned him the No. 1 seed for the three-player stepladder finals that determined the 2022 U.S. Amateur champion.
Stubler lost in the finals, 218-199, and was not selected by the committee to be part of Team USA despite being a past member of Junior Team USA. Last season, Stubler finished as runner-up in the voting for national collegiate player of the year.
Team USA Trials is one of the nation's biggest and most prestigious events each bowling season. It was not held in 2021 because of the pandemic.
Jones continues a trend of St. Ambrose bowlers who have earned spots on Junior and Adult Team USA.
UNI wrestling switches duals
The University of Northern Iowa wrestling dual scheduled for Friday against Northern Colorado has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Northern Colorado program. The dual is to be rescheduled at a date to be determined.
To fill that open date, the Panthers are now scheduled to face their third Big 12 Conference opponent of the year in Air Force.
UNI (1-5, 0-2 Big 12) slipped out of the rankings this week but continues to receive votes for the NWCA top 25 as it faces just its third opponent not ranked in the top-15. The Falcons (2-2, 0-2 Big 12) had a Saturday dual against Utah Valley postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.