Iowa’s Castro earns B1G honor

Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro has been named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

The 5-11, 205-pound senior from Oak Lawn, Ill., returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown, had four tackles and one pass break-up in the Hawkeyes 20-13 win over Iowa State on Saturday in Ames.

Castro is the first Hawkeye to earn Big Ten weekly recognition this season.

Iowa, ranked 25th, hosts Western Michigan (1-1) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

ISU start time set

Iowa State's Big 12 Conference football opener against Oklahoma State on Saturday, Sept. 23 has been set for 3 p.m. and will be televised on FS1.

The Cyclones (1-1) close out non-conference play Saturday at Ohio. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. for the game televised on ESPNU.

Wheelers set open tryout

The Quad City Steamwheelers, who play in the Indoor Football League, have announced an open tryout for anyone interested in trying to make the roster for the 2024 season.

The Steamwheelers Showcase is slated for Saturday, Oct. 14., at the TBK BettPlex indoor field. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the tryout is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. There is an advance registration fee of $75 that bumps up to $85 for those signing up on the day of the event. That fee includes a team-issued T-shirt.

Advanced registration may be done online at: steamwheelersfootball.com/TRYOUTS.