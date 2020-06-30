Local coaches have mixed emotions on state tourney move back to Champaign

"It was hard to see it move from Champaign, with all the tradition there," he said. "(The Rocks) have been fortunate to play in a shootout there in 2009 and ’10. Even then, with only a few thousand fans, coming out of that tunnel was great. Now doing that at state, that'd be quite an experience."

Coppejans got to enjoy the Peoria state experience both as a player in 2009, when he led Annawan to a fourth-place finish in Class 1A, and again as the Braves' head coach in 2018, when they finished as the 1A runner-up.

His experiences from those two Final Four runs has him viewing the move back to Champaign with mixed emotions.

"I had mixed feelings when I first heard that the IHSA was thinking about making a change, and when it finally came through," Coppejans said. "It's sad to see it go; I've got great memories and had great experiences both times I was there. Anything we needed, they were more than ready to help us out. From my experience, they were tremendous hosts in Peoria. It's sad to see it leave that arena.

"At the same time, it's not a bad thing that it's moving back to Champaign. It's a great opportunity to showcase the University of Illinois and to hopefully get more kids interested in going there. I'll certainly miss going to Carver Arena or seeing it on my TV screen, but it was the right time for a change."