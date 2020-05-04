Local college scene relatively unaffected by flu

There is plenty of concern whether college football will return this fall in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some discussions have the sport going about like its business as usual, where others have speculated the season could take place in February.
Back in 1918, college football was also affected by the Spanish flu, but not as harshly as it might be this upcoming fall.
For St. Ambrose, the flu didn't pose an issue. The Bees didn't field a college team for two seasons in 1918-19 due to World War I.
Augustana, however, went 3-1. The road to that record, though, was paved with some ups and downs.
The Swedes, as the Vikings were referred to back then, opened the season with a 39-0 win over Monmouth College, but their originally scheduled game on Oct. 26 against Parsons College, now Maharishi International University, in Fairfield, Iowa, was postponed.
According to the Moline Daily Dispatch, the reason for the postponement was because the Parsons team was being inoculated against the flu.
Augustana also had a game against Carthage scheduled for Nov. 2 canceled, but it rescheduled the contest against Parsons for that date. Augustana beat Parsons 19-0 in Fairfield in front of Student Army Training Corps members only. According to the Davenport Daily Times, "little enthusiasm was shown."
Augustana followed that with a 20-16 win over Cornell on Nov. 9 before dropping the final game of the season 15-12 to Knox College, in front of several hundred spectators at Ericson Field.
John Arnold of the Rock Island Argus reported that Moline native Pete Welch, who was the quarterback on the 1915 Moline High School team, was largely responsible for the Knox win. Arnold wrote: "The little Irishman directed the fierce onslaught of the invaders from the pilot station, and himself carried the pigskin for big gains repeatedly."
Around the rest of the state of Iowa, Drake beat Des Moines College 35-7 in a closed-game meeting. The Bulldogs lost to Grinnell 71-0 and fell to Washington (Mo.) 26-0 before beating Simpson 13-6 and Fort Des Moines 35-7. The Bulldogs also had a game scheduled against Iowa State that was canceled due to snow.
Iowa State played just three games that year, not playing its first game of the season until Nov. 9 against Camp Dodge, a service team. Iowa State also lost to Iowa 21-0 and Kansas State 11-0 that season. There were no Missouri Valley Conference standings that season because of the Spanish flu and World War I.
