Local college scene relatively unaffected by flu

There is plenty of concern whether college football will return this fall in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some discussions have the sport going about like its business as usual, where others have speculated the season could take place in February.

Back in 1918, college football was also affected by the Spanish flu, but not as harshly as it might be this upcoming fall.

For St. Ambrose, the flu didn't pose an issue. The Bees didn't field a college team for two seasons in 1918-19 due to World War I.

Augustana, however, went 3-1. The road to that record, though, was paved with some ups and downs.

The Swedes, as the Vikings were referred to back then, opened the season with a 39-0 win over Monmouth College, but their originally scheduled game on Oct. 26 against Parsons College, now Maharishi International University, in Fairfield, Iowa, was postponed.

According to the Moline Daily Dispatch, the reason for the postponement was because the Parsons team was being inoculated against the flu.