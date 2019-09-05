The Quad-Cities' own Friends of Off-Road Cycling is hosting its signature endurance event this weekend.
FORC'n Duro is a Century Ride, with 60 miles split between road and bike path to reach the eight local parks hosting 40 miles of trails maintained by the all-volunteer organization.
The fun starts at 6:30 a.m. Saturday at DeWitt's Westbrook Park.
After hitting the trails there, participants visit Scott County Park and Dog Park, as well as the trails at Sunderbruch, Sylvan Island, Stephens and Illiniwek with Port Byron's Dorrance Park the finishing destination.
Organizers remind the event is not a race, so ride at your own pace, and even pick and choose between which legs to ride, just be sure to arrange for your own exit pickup.
Overnight vehicle parking is available at Westbrook Park. A riders meeting is in the shelter there at 6:50 a.m. Saturday.
The ride is semi-supported by SAG vehicles for safety, not for shuttling riders. Bring maintenance gear to fix minor mechanical issues.
Each park features a rest stop with beverages and snacks. Lunch will be served at Sunderbruch Park, so bring cash.
In the past, riders also have camped Saturday night after FORC n'Duro at Illiniwek Forest Preserve.
Each participant must be a club member to participate. To join, or for more details, visit qcforc.org.
Also Saturday: Also for cyclists, Tour de CHC runs Saturday on local roads with the non-profit Community Health Care, Inc., offering a journey between its clinics. A 20-mile option beginning at 10 a.m. features an out-and-back between CHC clinics in Davenport and East Moline. An 85-mile ride starting at 7 a.m. also is offered between the Davenport and Clinton locations.
The event benefits CHC's pediatrics practices.
Registration is available at eventbrite.com/e/tour-de-chc-2019-registration-63304247709?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete.
For more information, contact Bernie Tadda at 309-797-3571 or bernie_tadda@mchsi.com.
Also this weekend: Pushed back by this spring's Mississippi River flooding, the QC River Bandits finally host their Race to Home at 9 a.m. Saturday. An ages 12-and-under fun run follows the 5K at 10 a.m. inside Modern Woodmen Park.
The annual road race helps raise funds for the Bandits' Scholars program.
Online registration is available until 6 p.m. tonight at GetMeRegistered.com.
Walk-up sign-ups are offered with packet pickup at the ballpark today (9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.) or Saturday (7-8:30 a.m.).
Participants receive an event t-shirt and tickets to a Bandits game. Awards include special honors for the top three overall men's and women's finishers, as well as ribbons to all fun run participants.
For more details, call Kaylee Golden at the Bandits (563-333-2736).
Email bag: The Clinton Half-Marathon is Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on the riverfront. A 10K and 5K are also offered. Call 563-242-2110 for more details. ... The Black Hawk Hiking Club gets fired up at 2:30 p.m. Saturday with a visit to Dorrance Park. For more about the outing, visit blackhawkhikingclub. ... QC's Women's Outdoor Club hosts a night hike Wednesday at Stephens Park. To join the fun, visit qcwoc.com or contact Chris Ciasto at 563-349-1608 or cciasto@mvrbc.org. ... The final Tune Up Training for the Sept. 21 Taming of the Slough adventure race is Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Bass Street YMCA in downtown Moline. For more, call River Action at 563-322-2969. ... The early registration deadline for the QC Marathon is Wednesday. Sign up at GetMeRegistered.com.