Local dove hunting experiences can be enjoyed by all

For some Quad-Cities hunters, the first hunt of the year is a dove hunt, even if the temperatures are still a little warm. Overall, though, dove hunting is a great way to start off fall.
I was fortunate to hunt at one of the parks near the Quad-Cities this opener, and the birds were there.
The park staff at Morrison-Rockwood State Park did a great job with the sunflower fields this year as they changed their normal mowing patterns. They spoke about mowing a strip, waiting a few days, then mowing another, making sure that there was always fresh seed available for the birds.
On a scouting trip a few days before the season, I came across deer, turkey and multiple non-game birds, as well as a significant number of doves using those fields.
The funny part was that I was not the only hunter out checking the fields. On both the scouting trip and early the morning of the opener, I found a Cooper’s Hawk hunting the doves as well. I was fortunate to watch one of his hunts that ended with him hitting a dove with an explosion of feathers, similar to what you would expect if you shot a 12-gauge at a feather pillow.
If you do get a chance to hit the fields, even as a non-hunter, you will notice the abundance of goldfinches, swallows and other life. I had so many dragonflies around me that during my hunt I was routinely tricked into thinking there were birds nearby as I caught the movement in my peripheral vision.
Another thing that was different, and possibly it was just bad luck on the site draw, was the number of shots being taken from hunters at ranges of 40, 50, even 60 yards. The park staff had mowed the fields in such a way that you would know exactly how far the birds were as they cruised down a standing row of sunflowers. So, there was really no excuse for taking long shots. Maybe they did not mind burning through a box of shells, which are getting harder to find and significantly more expensive than the old days. The doves probably appreciated the early warning of those long shots anyhow.
As the afternoon went on and more hunters left the field, it was amazing how the shooting got better, as you could allow the birds to come into normal ranges. Whether it was knocking the rust out of my shooting or getting normal ranged shots, the majority of the 13 birds I took home were harvested in the last half hour of legal shooting time at the park.
Those are the breaks of using an old Remington 1100 with a modified barrel. I ended up using a little less than 2 boxes of shells, mostly due to the poor shooting to begin the day. I do not know what the shells per bird ratio was for the field, but there were birds that were shot at more than a dozen times which just kept flying.
Either way, dove opener is one of the days that is a scheduled vacation day for me each year. Even if you are not a hunter, those fields are full of birds and other wildlife to be observed before the season opens. Maybe you will get lucky and get a chance to see some of nature’s hunters in action and see how mother nature uses a man-made food plot to her advantage as well.