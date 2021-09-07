Local dove hunting experiences can be enjoyed by all

Another thing that was different, and possibly it was just bad luck on the site draw, was the number of shots being taken from hunters at ranges of 40, 50, even 60 yards. The park staff had mowed the fields in such a way that you would know exactly how far the birds were as they cruised down a standing row of sunflowers. So, there was really no excuse for taking long shots. Maybe they did not mind burning through a box of shells, which are getting harder to find and significantly more expensive than the old days. The doves probably appreciated the early warning of those long shots anyhow.

As the afternoon went on and more hunters left the field, it was amazing how the shooting got better, as you could allow the birds to come into normal ranges. Whether it was knocking the rust out of my shooting or getting normal ranged shots, the majority of the 13 birds I took home were harvested in the last half hour of legal shooting time at the park.

Those are the breaks of using an old Remington 1100 with a modified barrel. I ended up using a little less than 2 boxes of shells, mostly due to the poor shooting to begin the day. I do not know what the shells per bird ratio was for the field, but there were birds that were shot at more than a dozen times which just kept flying.

Either way, dove opener is one of the days that is a scheduled vacation day for me each year. Even if you are not a hunter, those fields are full of birds and other wildlife to be observed before the season opens. Maybe you will get lucky and get a chance to see some of nature’s hunters in action and see how mother nature uses a man-made food plot to her advantage as well.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0