Monson hired at Knox College

Former Mercer County High School running standout Ryan Monson didn’t take long to land his first collegiate coaching job.

Monson, a 2019 MCHS grad and 2023 Loras College graduate, was named this week as head cross country and assistant track and field coach at Knox College in Galesburg.

“This opportunity at Knox is one that I am very excited about,” said Monson, a two-year captain in both cross country and track as a Golden Eagle. “Having been a high school runner from the area and being a Division III cross country/track athlete myself, this is something that is near and dear to me.

“I would love to be able to grow the cross country and track programs here at Knox and start contending for some Midwest Conference titles.”

While at Loras, Monson was a member of the dean’s list and also a member of the Chi Alpha Sigma Honor Society. He graduated in 2023 with a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management.

Most recently Monson has been an event operations intern at the Field of Dreams where he prepped the diamonds for youth baseball tournaments, coordinated field rentals and worked the Minor League Baseball (MiLB) and Major League Baseball (MLB) games that the facility hosted.