Local game warden pens book about protecting Illinois’ woods and water around the QC

“When you are on duty, you don’t know if you are going to start your day wrestling with a guy who has cocaine in his sock, or chasing a guy down who is running away from the scene, knowing that you don’t have the option to lose that fight," he wrote. "You might be spending the day with a family that just lost their child in an accident, all things that can happen. … When someone approaches you about what a career as a warden is like, these are things you have to be aware of.”

Since he started in 1994, things changed a lot, with the biggest being technology, he said.

“Electronics have changed immensely," he said. "In the old days we had a radio that worked when we were close to our squad, and if we needed to make a phone call, we had calling cards we used at a pay phone, provided we could find one.”

Some of those new electronics can be credited to our own QCCA organizations that donated them to area wardens from QCCA Expo Center proceeds.

Having worked in the outdoors in the Quad-Cities for a couple decades, I found myself smiling at stories I remember, shocked at some of the things that were occurring, but overall thankful that we have dedicated men and women who put themselves out there to preserve and protect the resources that nearly all outdoorsmen take for granted at one point or another.