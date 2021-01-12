Local game warden pens book about protecting Illinois’ woods and water around the QC

Retired Conservation Police Officer Anthony (Tony) Petreikis has been a fixture in the natural resources landscape around the Quad-Cities for the last 16 years.
Prior to that, he and his wife, Laura, worked the southwestern collar counties of Chicagoland.
While each one of us takes a small responsibility in preserving the outdoor way of life, a career dedicated to those protections is an entirely different thing.
Petreikis recently wrote a book called “Warden’s Hunt Club” which describes some of his learnings after a long career in conservation law enforcement, and it includes about 50 stories from the Kankakee and Quad-Cities areas.
“Over the years people had told me that I should write a book about all the experiences I have had," Petreikis said "As you get further along in your career, you start thinking about giving back, and while it’s cliché to say that in today’s world, the reality is that I can give back to so many people and give to a bunch of other people at the same time.”
If you go start a career as a warden believing that you will just be checking fishing licenses and enjoying the sunshine each day, then you may be sorely disappointed. Tony writes a chapter in the book called “A Warden’s Reality” that opened my eyes to those aspects of the job you might not think about.
“When you are on duty, you don’t know if you are going to start your day wrestling with a guy who has cocaine in his sock, or chasing a guy down who is running away from the scene, knowing that you don’t have the option to lose that fight," he wrote. "You might be spending the day with a family that just lost their child in an accident, all things that can happen. … When someone approaches you about what a career as a warden is like, these are things you have to be aware of.”
Since he started in 1994, things changed a lot, with the biggest being technology, he said.
“Electronics have changed immensely," he said. "In the old days we had a radio that worked when we were close to our squad, and if we needed to make a phone call, we had calling cards we used at a pay phone, provided we could find one.”
Some of those new electronics can be credited to our own QCCA organizations that donated them to area wardens from QCCA Expo Center proceeds.
Having worked in the outdoors in the Quad-Cities for a couple decades, I found myself smiling at stories I remember, shocked at some of the things that were occurring, but overall thankful that we have dedicated men and women who put themselves out there to preserve and protect the resources that nearly all outdoorsmen take for granted at one point or another.
If you are a Quad-Citian who spends their days in the woods or on the water, you may remember some of these stories or might learn a little bit more about a “rumor” you heard about. Unfortunately for some Quad-Citians, it may remind them of a day when they made some poor decisions. Cheer up though, there are very few names in the book to give away your identity!
If you are interested in reading Tony’s book, it will be available Feb. 1 on Amazon or Bookbaby.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com