Vercautren wins Gimmies title

Jack Vercautren won his second red flag on the Quad City Amateur Tour on Sunday, besting Ben Peters in a playoff to win the Gimmies Amateur played at Short Hills Country Club in East Moline.

Vercautren shot a 4-under 68 on Sunday to forge a 36-hole tie with Peters, who won the 2007 Short Hills Am title and carded a 2-under 70 on Sunday after opening with a 68.

Matt Schlueter (72-67–139), three-time Short Hills winner Adam White (72-71–143) and 2022 Gimmies Am champ Anthony Ruthey (74-70–144) rounded out the top five finishers in the Championship flight.

Vercautren also won the 2019 QCAm Tour Championship weekend crown.

Dave Holmes, a Short Hills member, logged his first QCAm Tour victory on his home course by taking the Seniors title. Holmes (71-75—146) held off David Schurke (72-75—147) by a stroke for the title.

Todd Lohman (72-79–151), Greg Rios (75-78–153) and Dave Waugh (75-80–155) rounded out the top five Seniors.

Rios recorded a hole-in-one in Saturday’s round, dropping a 7-iron from 172 yards on the seventh hole.

Amara Lylte 89-80—169) was the only entrant in the women’s Division.

Cyclones win Bahamas opener

NASSAU, Bahamas — Iowa State University's men's basketball team got its foreign tour to the Bahamas started the right way Sunday. The Cyclones opened the game on a 15-0 run and turned that into an easy 119-48 victory over Lucayans.

"Over the past eight weeks, we’ve worked on the connectivity of our team," Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. "After going against each other in practice over that time, I was proud of the way our guys played in their first game against a different opponent."

Curtis Jones led all scorers with 32 points, connecting on 8 of 12 3-point attempts. Keshon Gilbert added 14 points, while Tamin Lipsey had 11. Tre King and Demarion Watson were also in double digits with 10 points. Milan Momcilovic led all players with eight rebounds, while Omaha Biliew added seven. Gilbert and Lipsey each had five boards. Watson had five steals, while Jelani Hamilton and Lipsey each had three. Jackson Paveletzke had seven assists, while Lipsey and Gilbert each had three. Hason Ward added two blocked shots.

"Curtis did a great job of hunting his shot today," Otzelberger said. "Our guards spread the ball around and found the hot hand."

The Cyclones were 48 of 83 (58%) from the field and 12 of 26 (46%) from 3-point range. Iowa State held Lucayans to 22% shooting (10 of 45 overall) from the field, including 2 of 13 (15%) from beyond the arc.

The Cyclones assisted on 20 of their 48 made baskets.

Iowa State plays its second game on Monday against BC Zalgiris Kaunas. Tipoff is scheduled for noon (CT).