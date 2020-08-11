Local hunter safety courses canceled

The hunter safety class scheduled for Wednesday and Saturday at the Morrison Sportsmen’s Club as well as September's class at the Rock Island Conservation Club has been canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently there are no other classes in the Quad-Cities area scheduled. However, there are other options if you had planned on getting that youngster, or first time adult hunter, out in the field.

First, if they are over 18 years old, they can take the entire course online to get a hunter safety certificate. While this will give you the paperwork you need, it is best to also spend a few days at the range with an experienced hunter to familiarize yourself with your weapon. This is critical to be an effective, ethical hunter.

If the person is under 18, they can go online and take the safety course in order to get a field day coupon, which is valid for one year. Then they can attend a class at a later time. However, this does not give them a hunter safety certificate number until they complete the field day or class.