Local hunter safety courses canceled

The hunter safety class scheduled for Wednesday and Saturday at the Morrison Sportsmen’s Club as well as September's class at the Rock Island Conservation Club has been canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently there are no other classes in the Quad-Cities area scheduled. However, there are other options if you had planned on getting that youngster, or first time adult hunter, out in the field.
First, if they are over 18 years old, they can take the entire course online to get a hunter safety certificate. While this will give you the paperwork you need, it is best to also spend a few days at the range with an experienced hunter to familiarize yourself with your weapon. This is critical to be an effective, ethical hunter.
If the person is under 18, they can go online and take the safety course in order to get a field day coupon, which is valid for one year. Then they can attend a class at a later time. However, this does not give them a hunter safety certificate number until they complete the field day or class.
Next, the person can purchase an apprentice license, which cost $7, is good for one year and is not renewable for residents or non-residents. Apprentice hunters must be supervised by a valid licensed Illinois resident or non-resident hunter who is 21 years of age or older. A hunter safety course is not required to purchase this license.
A youth license, which also costs $7, may be applicable. Any hunter under 18 years old may purchase this license. They must be supervised while hunting by an adult who is 21 years or older who has the appropriate Illinois hunting license. They may also have a valid hunter safety card and FOID in possession, in lieu of the hunting license.
The youth hunter shall not hunt or trap or carry a hunting devise unless the youth is accompanied by and under close personal supervision of that adult. There are additional rules for this license, which you should investigate prior to purchase.
Finally, the best way to make sure you are in compliance with all the youth rules is to research the appropriate licenses and find which situation works best for you. To find that information or options, you can go to the Illinois Department of Natural Resource website and find the safety education tab, where additional information and phone numbers can be found.
There are numbers where you can talk directly to an ILDNR representative who can help you find the best way to get that new hunter out in the field this fall in spite of the coronavirus and all the restrictions.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!