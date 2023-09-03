ROCK ISLAND — Ashton Wheeler is not your typical 20 year old.

Gripping the wheel of a vehicle that is just 1 inch off the ground and can speed around at 100 miles per hour, the current Iowa State student can maneuver twists and turns with the best in the United States.

The defending champion in the Briggs Medium 2 classification for Karts at the Rock Island Grand Prix, Wheeler will attempt to capture his fourth "Rock" at this annual Labor Day weekend event — "North America’s Premier Karting Street Race" in Rock Island.

“I feel pretty comfortable,” Wheeler said during Saturday’s practice runs. “There’s that little bit of pressure to do well again this year to try and maintain that and to keep the streak going, but it feels nice, though.”

Wheeler grew up in a small suburb of the Quad-Cities in Donahue, 15 miles due north of the Grand Prix. His family is filled with the adrenaline rush of these go-kart races, as his father, his grandfather and other relatives all were racers themselves.

Brian Wheeler, Ashton’s father, had a passion for kart racing around his son’s age.

“I raced when I was a little younger, around my early to mid-20s,” Brian Wheeler said. "For around two or three years.”

What got Brian into kart racing?

“I had a couple of neighbors who were actually playing with some karts,” Brian said. “So, I got into it, and it was something fun to do. It was a cheaper form of racing to me, versus going out and buying an actual stock car.”

Brian raced for fun, as he admitted he was not that great at kart racing. But he lauded Ashton’s ability to steer around any course.

“Ashton has definitely got the talent — he certainly did not get it from me,” Brian said with a laugh. “He’s put in a lot of time, as he’s been doing it for a long time — for 16 years — so he started very young. We introduced him to (karting), and he has taken it from there.”

Ashton has two younger brothers, Nolan Wheeler and Ben Wheeler. The former dabbled a bit into kart racing but is more into bowling (according to Ashton), while Ben is itching to beat his older brother behind the wheel.

Both father and son were happy to be a part of this Grand Prix, now running for the 28th time since 1993.

“It’s an awesome event — this race has always attracted a lot of racers from outside the area, but it’s awesome,” Brian said. “I always loved coming down here, even before (Ashton) was born.

“It’s great watching Aston go up against the drivers that are from all calibers of racing, really — from guys that have been doing it for years to guys that have just been admitted — it’s great to see the youth come to (compete) in this event.”

As for the course that winds around 2nd, 3rd and 4th avenues as well as 18th, 19th and 20th streets, Ashton thinks that there have been some improvements made to his liking this year.

“The track, even though it's higher, it's smooth in the corners, so compared to last year I like it a lot better,” Ashton said.

What makes the Rock Island course so unique is the street race aspect, which requires tighter turns and less room for error compared to your standard go-kart course.

“The Rock Island Grand Prix is a little different,” Ashton said. “Just because we have all of the barriers surrounding the course. You just got to be on point every lap. It’s a challenge, but always fun to do.”

That one-of-a-kind feeling gets people like the Wheelers to come out to this annual weekend event. Brian summed it up best.

“I heard this from a few people, that this is a "bucket list" race,” he said. “They want to come back to check off the ‘list’ that they have done it.”

Ashton is majoring in community and regional planning at Iowa State. He wants to work at a private firm one day, but essentially just wants to help and benefit the community.