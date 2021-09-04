Local racers enjoy success on heat-race Saturday at RI Grand Prix

Wrapping up his Saturday in the last of his nine heat races at the 26th annual Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix, Tony Neilson did not end it like he hoped.
A lost seal on the brakes of his kart on the first lap of the Briggs 206 Medium 2 heat race ended his last race before it really got started.
But in terms of his overall day, the resident of Delmar, Iowa, had precious little to complain about.
Neilson won the heat races in the King of the Rock Briggs 206 and the Margay Ignite Senior 2 events, and also had a pair of second-place finishes in the Margay Ignite Masters and the Briggs 206 Heavy 2.
"Overall, it was pretty good," he said. "You never know what you're going to get into with these heat races. You could wind up starting in the back and get shuffled around. There's a lot of variables, but it was a good day.
"We survived. That's all you look to do on a Saturday."
In addition to finishing fifth in the Margay Ignite Senior 1 race, Neilson also had top 10 finishes in the Briggs 206 Medium (sixth place) and the Briggs Masters (seventh).
"It definitely feels great to be back here," he said. "Having Labor Day off last year felt weird, especially since I've been coming here since 2004."
Newman's bronze age: Coal Valley's Don Newman had less of a Saturday workload then Neilson, competing in just three heat races.
But in all three — the Briggs 206 Heavy 1, Briggs 206 Masters and the Briggs 206 Heavy 2 — Newman captured third-place finishes.
"It just shows me, don't lead on the last lap," Newman quipped. "The first one, I tried passing on the turn; in the other two, they went around me. It's been fast today, which is a good thing."
Like Neilson, Newman was happy to be able to return to the streets of downtown Rock Island after the cancellation of last year's Grand Prix.
"It's fun coming down here," he said. "All of the local guys run here, and most of them are pretty quick."
Other local highlights: Several other local racers enjoyed strong performances in Saturday's heat races, a group led by Davenport's Michael Dittmer, who had four top 10 performances.
Dittmer took fifth in the Briggs 206 Heavy 2 heat race to go with finishes of sixth (Briggs Masters), seventh (Briggs 206 Heavy 1) and 10th (Briggs 206).
Donahue's Ashton Wheeler took fifth in the Margay Ignite Senior 2 and the Briggs 206 Medium 2 in addition to placing eighth in the Margay Ignite Senior 1 and the Briggs 206 Medium 1.
Another Davenport resident, Matt Pewe, had a fourth-place showing in the Briggs 206 Heavy 1 to go with top 10 efforts in the Briggs 206 (sixth place) and the Briggs 206 Medium 1 (seventh).
Milan's Drake Ostrom scored a pair of fourth-place finishes in the Briggs 206 and Briggs 206 Heavy 2 heat races. Bettendorf's Tim Goettsch also placed fourth, in the King of the Rock 100cc.
Double the fun: In addition to Neilson, two other racers bagged a pair of wins on Saturday.
Chase Jones of Indianapolis led the way with three wins as he took the heat races for the Briggs 206 Heavy 1, the King of the Rock 100cc and the 100cc Senior. He also took second to Neilson in the Briggs 206 event.
"I've got a lot of good people around me," he said of his crew, which includes his father, Keith. "They're the real people that make this happen."
Quincy's Jeff Scott bagged a pair of wins in the Briggs Masters and the Briggs 206 Heavy 2 on a day when he competed alongside his son Riley and his daughter Avery.
In fact, Riley Scott also earned a win, taking the Margay Ignite Senior 1 heat race.
"This is Avery's first event, and she's learning," said the older Scott. "Here in 2018, Riley and I won three races. Between the three of us, we competed in 21 events (Saturday)."