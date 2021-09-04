Local racers enjoy success on heat-race Saturday at RI Grand Prix

Wrapping up his Saturday in the last of his nine heat races at the 26th annual Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix, Tony Neilson did not end it like he hoped.

A lost seal on the brakes of his kart on the first lap of the Briggs 206 Medium 2 heat race ended his last race before it really got started.

But in terms of his overall day, the resident of Delmar, Iowa, had precious little to complain about.

Neilson won the heat races in the King of the Rock Briggs 206 and the Margay Ignite Senior 2 events, and also had a pair of second-place finishes in the Margay Ignite Masters and the Briggs 206 Heavy 2.

"Overall, it was pretty good," he said. "You never know what you're going to get into with these heat races. You could wind up starting in the back and get shuffled around. There's a lot of variables, but it was a good day.

"We survived. That's all you look to do on a Saturday."

In addition to finishing fifth in the Margay Ignite Senior 1 race, Neilson also had top 10 finishes in the Briggs 206 Medium (sixth place) and the Briggs Masters (seventh).

"It definitely feels great to be back here," he said. "Having Labor Day off last year felt weird, especially since I've been coming here since 2004."