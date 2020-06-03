Local racing scene gradually getting back to normal

“We talked about running it up until 8:45 and whatever we got done at that point, we’d just come back next week and continue,’’ he said. “I do not want to go against the mayor or the police chief. I don’t want to make them mad.’’

When the track does get back to having fans, it can only have the seats filled at 50% capacity but that shouldn’t be a problem. The grandstand at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds seats close to 6,000 people and Kay said a typical Friday night crowd is about 1,000. Even if they drew a larger crowd than usual, they could accommodate another 500 people with standing room around the sides of track.

Kay said he and fairgrounds general manager Shawn Loter are just hoping the 9 p.m. curfew doesn’t last much longer.

“Shawn and I are kind of in a hold right now, hoping this all calms down and we can just go on about our lives and go racing and enjoy ourselves on Friday nights,’’ Kay said.

Other tracks in Iowa also are planning to get back to racing with fans this month.

The Maquoketa Speedway will host a Lucas Oil MLRA late model event on June 13 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds and the next night the MLRA series will shift to the half-mile layout at the West Liberty Raceway.