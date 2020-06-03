Local racing scene gradually getting back to normal

Needless to say, the local auto racing season has gotten off to a sputtering start.
Local tracks were shut down for a couple of months by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But gradually, tracks in both Iowa and Illinois are edging closer to normal operations.
As of Monday, venues in Iowa were able to start holding races with a limited number of fans.
And in Illinois, the East Moline track formerly known as Quad-City Speedway was able to hold its first races Sunday night under a new name with some very stringent guidelines.
Davenport Speedway has been operating for a few weeks now without fans. It held regular Friday night races on May 15 and May 22 and hosted a special World of Outlaws event last Friday and Saturday night.
Ricky Kay of K Promotions was hoping to finally open the door to fans this Friday, but that plan has been complicated by unrest in Davenport over the weekend, which prompted Mayor Mike Matson to invoke a 9 p.m. curfew.
The weekly races typically run until about 10:30.
“Gosh, we just get through this pandemic and then we get this rioting going on,’’ Kay said.
Kay is considering still having races Friday and just cutting things off before the curfew.
“We talked about running it up until 8:45 and whatever we got done at that point, we’d just come back next week and continue,’’ he said. “I do not want to go against the mayor or the police chief. I don’t want to make them mad.’’
When the track does get back to having fans, it can only have the seats filled at 50% capacity but that shouldn’t be a problem. The grandstand at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds seats close to 6,000 people and Kay said a typical Friday night crowd is about 1,000. Even if they drew a larger crowd than usual, they could accommodate another 500 people with standing room around the sides of track.
Kay said he and fairgrounds general manager Shawn Loter are just hoping the 9 p.m. curfew doesn’t last much longer.
“Shawn and I are kind of in a hold right now, hoping this all calms down and we can just go on about our lives and go racing and enjoy ourselves on Friday nights,’’ Kay said.
Other tracks in Iowa also are planning to get back to racing with fans this month.
The Maquoketa Speedway will host a Lucas Oil MLRA late model event on June 13 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds and the next night the MLRA series will shift to the half-mile layout at the West Liberty Raceway.
However, the Mod Time 2K at West Liberty, scheduled for this Saturday, has been cancelled.
Things have been slower to open up in Illinois but with Gov. J.B. Pritzker moving the state to Phase 3 of its reopening, there were races at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds on Sunday.
Races there are now being promoted by Peterson Family Promotions and the track is being billed as The Bullring at Rock Island County Fairgrounds.
A total of 93 cars turned out for the first races Sunday. The seven divisions were run in three two-hour waves starting at 2 p.m. to restrict the number of people at the track. Haulers had to be spaced 30 feet apart and no more than 10 people could congregate in one area. No spectators were allowed.
Promoter Korey Peterson said all of the restrictions were approved in advance by East Moline mayor Reggie Freeman.
“Everyone followed the rules and it was very safe,’’ Peterson said. “We were able to do it without any fans in the grandstands for the first time in the track’s history.’’
Peterson said he didn’t get quite as many cars as he hoped, but the participants all readily accepted the strict rules.
“They didn’t seem to care,’’ he said. “They just wanted a place to race.’’
Peterson added that he hoped the Bullring might be able to accommodate fans before this month is over. Illinois could go to Phase 4 in late June.
As with the races at Davenport, the weekly East Moline races are being streamed online on a pay-per-view basis on Speedsport.tv with Done Right TV handling the production.
