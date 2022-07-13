Local sports briefs: Bees, Braves honors

Bees win IWLCA honor

The St. Ambrose University women's lacrosse program was selected as the NAIA recipient of the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association Community Awareness Award for 2022.

The Fighting Bees have received the honor twice in the past three years, recognized this year for involvement in a number of community projects including the Quad City Marathon, the Mississippi Valley Blues Festival and BEE the Difference Day.

In addition, SAU players donated and distributed holiday gifts for kids, conducted a free youth lacrosse clinic and continued involvement with the Team IMPACT program and team member Rebekah Pace.

Braves receive NJCAA honors

Nine members of the Black Hawk College baseball team received academic recognition from the National Junior College Athletic Association.

The Braves were honored as one of the NJCAA academic teams of the year for maintaining a team GPA of 3.32.

Individually, Black Hawk's Maverick Chisholm, Dalton Kottmer, Patrick Mulcahey and AJ Urban were awarded first-team academic All-American honors for maintaining a 4.0 GPA. Colin Bruce and Ryne Schimmel received second-team honors for having GPAs between 3.8-3.99. Ethan Luzum, Reid Murphy and Payton Plym were third-team choices with GPAs between 3.6-3.79.