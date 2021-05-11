Local sports briefs: Bees earn bowling honors

Bees earn bowling honors

St. Ambrose bowlers Nate Stubler and Hannah Jaros have been named by the National Collegiate Bowling Coaches Association to All-American teams and the Bees' Cameron Crowe and Stubler received recognition after leading St. Ambrose to a runner-up finish last weekend at the Intercollegiate Team Champoinships.

Crowe, a sophomore from Orland Park, Ill., was named the most valuable player in the tournament and joined Stubler, a senior from LaSalle, Ill., in receiving all-tournament recognition as the Bees, seeded sixth after 12 qualifying games, reached the team championship before dropping a fifth-and-deciding game to Wichita State in the finals.

Stubler earned All-American honors after averaging 210.9 pins per game this season, winning the Hoosier Classic and finishing in the top four in three other events.

Jaros, a senior from Yorkville, Ill., averaged 199.2 pins per game. She won the Five Seasons Classic and was a top-four finisher in three other events.

Braves move into 10th

The Black Hawk College baseball team climbed three spots into 10th in this week's National Junior College Athletic Association Division II poll.