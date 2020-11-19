Local sports briefs

Garza, the only unanimous selection on the Associated Press preseason All-American team, was a finalist for the award last season, when it went to Dayton’s Obi Toppin. He averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game a year ago.

Green, a junior guard, averaged 19.7 points per game last season while being named the Missouri Valley Conference player of the year.

Dosunmu joined Garza on the AP preseason team after a season in which he averaged 16.6 points per game. Cockburn averaged 13.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in being named the Big Ten’s freshman of the year a year ago.

The Naismith list will be trimmed from 50 players to 30 for a mid-season list to be announced in early February. Ten semifinalists will be named on March 4 and four finalists unveiled on March 16. The winner will be honored at the Final Four on April 4.

Rockridge softball pair sign

The COVID-19 pandemic took the 2020 prep softball season from Rockridge seniors Olivia Drish and Lea Kendall, who along with their classmates are playing the wait-and-see game as they hope to return to the diamond in the spring of ’21.

However, both Drish and Kendall recently took the time to ensure where their softball-playing futures would take them.