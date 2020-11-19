Local sports briefs

MAC quintet start season ranked
Despite losing four starters from last season's Iowa Class 4A championship squad, two-time defending state champion North Scott isn't being overlooked in this year's girls basketball rankings.
The Lancers came in at sixth in the Class 4A preseason IGHSAU rankings.
North Scott is not the only Mississippi Athletics Conference school to crack the rankings, however, nor even the highest-ranked Class 4A team from the conference. That honor goes to No. 5 Central DeWitt, which is coming off an 18-4 season that ended with a loss to Center Point-Urbana in the regional title game.
In Class 5A, Davenport North, which also fell one win shy of the state tournament in an 18-5 2019-20 season, heads up the local contingent ranked ninth. Muscatine, which was 11-11 last season, checks in at No. 12.
Assumption, coming off a 16-8 finish and state tournament berth, starts the season ranked No. 8 in Class 3A. The highest-ranked Quad-City area team, however, is fellow 3A school West Liberty. A year after having their season ended by eventual state runner-up North Polk in the regional finals, the Comets begin the year ranked No. 2 in 3A.
Garza, Green, Illini on Naismith list
Iowa’s Luka Garza, Northern Iowa’s A.J. Green and Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn all are on the preseason watch list for the 2021 Naismith Trophy, which goes to the top player in college basketball.
Garza, the only unanimous selection on the Associated Press preseason All-American team, was a finalist for the award last season, when it went to Dayton’s Obi Toppin. He averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game a year ago.
Green, a junior guard, averaged 19.7 points per game last season while being named the Missouri Valley Conference player of the year.
Dosunmu joined Garza on the AP preseason team after a season in which he averaged 16.6 points per game. Cockburn averaged 13.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in being named the Big Ten’s freshman of the year a year ago.
The Naismith list will be trimmed from 50 players to 30 for a mid-season list to be announced in early February. Ten semifinalists will be named on March 4 and four finalists unveiled on March 16. The winner will be honored at the Final Four on April 4.
Rockridge softball pair sign
The COVID-19 pandemic took the 2020 prep softball season from Rockridge seniors Olivia Drish and Lea Kendall, who along with their classmates are playing the wait-and-see game as they hope to return to the diamond in the spring of ’21.
However, both Drish and Kendall recently took the time to ensure where their softball-playing futures would take them.
Outfielder Kendall is headed to NAIA member Clarke University in Dubuque. Pitcher/third baseman Drish will go the JUCO route, signing with Illinois Central College in East Peoria, where she and her Rockridge teammates have competed several times in the IHSA super-sectional round.
In their most recent prep season, 2019, the duo played key roles in helping the Rockets to a 32-7 record and a third-place 2A state finish. Kendall batted .535, scored 54 runs and drove in 20 more to earn Illinois Coaches Association All-State second-team honors. Drish went 10-7 with a 2.65 ERA and 71 strikeouts while batting .364 with seven doubles, five home runs and 32 RBIs.
