Local sports briefs

Spelhaugs earn Big 12 award

Iowa State softball players Ellie Spelhaug and Carli Spelhaug, both Pleasant Valley graduates, were among 12 Cyclones awarded first-team academic all-Big 12 recognition on Thursday.

Ellie Spelhaug was one of 12 student-athletes in the conference to be recognized for carrying a grade-point average of 4.0. First-team selections must maintain a GPA of 3.20 or better and have participated in at least 60% of their team's scheduled games.

Bees earn CCAC honors

St. Ambrose golfers Mick Haverland and Becki Meils were awarded second-team all-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference recognition on Thursday.

Haverland, a junior from Geneseo, led the Bees at the CCAC Championships with a seventh-place individually. He ranked second on the team a 78.46 scoring average per 18 holes.

Meils, a senior from Cave Creek, Ariz., recorded four top-10 finishes including a ninth-place finish at the CCAC Championships for the St. Ambrose women's team. She averaged 89.14 over 14 rounds.

Rock Town Show Down set