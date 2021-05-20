Local sports briefs

Spelhaugs earn Big 12 award
Iowa State softball players Ellie Spelhaug and Carli Spelhaug, both Pleasant Valley graduates, were among 12 Cyclones awarded first-team academic all-Big 12 recognition on Thursday.
Ellie Spelhaug was one of 12 student-athletes in the conference to be recognized for carrying a grade-point average of 4.0. First-team selections must maintain a GPA of 3.20 or better and have participated in at least 60% of their team's scheduled games.
Bees earn CCAC honors
St. Ambrose golfers Mick Haverland and Becki Meils were awarded second-team all-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference recognition on Thursday.
Haverland, a junior from Geneseo, led the Bees at the CCAC Championships with a seventh-place individually. He ranked second on the team a 78.46 scoring average per 18 holes.
Meils, a senior from Cave Creek, Ariz., recorded four top-10 finishes including a ninth-place finish at the CCAC Championships for the St. Ambrose women's team. She averaged 89.14 over 14 rounds.
Rock Town Show Down set
The Friends of Douglas Park will be hosting the fourth Bridges Catering Rock Town Show Down baseball game between Rock Island and Rock Island Alleman on Monday.