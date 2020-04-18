Local sports briefs

James Youel, a three-year football letterman at Iowa in the 1940s who played three years in the NFL, died April 9 in Traer, Iowa. He was 98.

Youel enrolled at Iowa in 1939 and later played for the football team at Great Lakes Naval Training Center while serving in the Navy. He then spent three years in the NFL as the backup quarterback behind Hall of Famer Sammy Baugh with the Washington Redskins.

After working as an engineer in Washington, D.C., he returned to his hometown of Fort Madison as a math teacher and head football coach, and later served as the football coach at Danville. Fort Madison’s football stadium was named in his honor in 2008.

Former Iowa basketball player dies

Ned Postels, a three-year basketball letterman at Iowa and a member of the Hawkeyes’ 1945 Big Ten championship team, passed away April 8 at the age of 96.

Postels, originally from Mankato, Minn., played one year at Dakota State before transferring to Iowa. The Hawkeyes were 45-9 during his three years there, including a 17-1 mark in 1945.

He worked for Beatrice Foods from 1949 to 1975 before moving to Grinnell, Iowa, where he owned several businesses. He and his wife endowed the Ned & Reba Postels Family Basketball Scholarship at Iowa.

