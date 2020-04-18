Local sports briefs

Rivera 7th in Mr. Basketball voting
Geneseo basketball standout Isaiah Rivera capped his career by finishing seventh in this year's Illinois Mr. Basketball voting.
Chicago Morgan Park standout and University of Illinois commit Adam Miller won the Mr. Basketball award by just two voting points over Duke signee DJ Steward of Chicago Whitney Young. Miller accrued 142 points with 21 first-place nods and Steward finished with 140 voting points that included 19 first-place votes.
Rivera, who accumulated 13 voting points, finished the season averaging 27.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game for the 21-10 Maple Leafs, who tied for second place in the Western Big 6 and won a regional championship. He is Geneseo's all-time leading scorer with 2,486 points.
The Associated Press Class 3A All-State and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association first-team selection will play next season for Colorado State.
In the 2020 Illinois Ms. Basketball voting, the Quad-Cities did not have anyone receive votes to follow up Rock Island's Brea Beal's Ms. Basketball three-peat.
Maine West's Angela Dugalic was a runaway winner for the Ms. Basketball title.
Moline's Capan to run at Augie
Moline's Bailey Capan is planning to continue her education and running career at Augustana College.
The three-sport standout had a prep best 1:11.18 at 400 meters on the track and her top cross-country times were 24:40.10 over three miles and 27:12.00 at 5K. She also swam at Moline.
Capan was an honor roll member at Moline as well as a recipient of departmental honors in foreign languages, mathematics, English and science. She is anticipating a biology major at Augustana.
St. Ambrose bowlers honored
St. Ambrose senior Kaitlyn Keith was recognized as a 2019-20 second team all-American at the National Collegiate Bowling Coaches Association (NCBCA) year-end awards and freshman Addy Nelson was an honorable mention honoree.
Keith, from Bloomingdale, Ill., bowled in 10 regular-season tournaments this past season and posted a 201.76 average in 46 games. Included in her season were a pair of all-tournament team honors as she finished third at the Tier 1 Mid-States Tournament in Wichita, Kan., and the Tier 1 National Match Games in Fairview Heights, Ill.
Nelson, from Gregory, S.D., posted a 199.76 average for 42 games this season, which was the third-highest women's rookie average and the 21st best average in the nation among all female competitors.
Keith and Nelson helped the SAU women's squad finish the season as the third-ranked team in all of college bowling. This equals the women's highest ranking in the 11-season history of the SAU program, and their third straight top-5 year-end ranking. They finished 2017-18 ranked No. 3, and 2018-19 ranked No. 4.
On the coaching side of things, head women's coach Craig Crawford and head men's coach Eric Littig were both nominated for the third straight season for national Coach of the Year honors. The women's recipient was Andy Diercks, coach of No. 2-ranked Mount Mercy University, while first-year coach Rick Steelsmith from No. 1-ranked Wichita State was honored as the men's Coach of the Year.
Augie men's T&F awards announced
Senior Michael Johnson of Owensboro Ky., collected Most Valuable Track performer and Most Inspirational honors when Augustana coach Jake Shaver announced his award winners for the abbreviated 2020 track & field season. Classmate Joshua Mathis of Geneseo was named Most Valuable Field athlete.
Both Johnson and Mathis were poised to compete at this year’s NCAA Division III Indoor Championships in Greensboro, N.C., when the event was canceled.
Johnson, this year’s CCIW 60-meter champion, shared the nation’s fastest time (a school-record :06.78) entering the national meet while Mathis had the nation’s 15th-best mark (54-feet) in the shot put.
Johnson, who also broke his own school record at 55 meters (:06.39), was named CCIW Track Athlete of the Week three times this winter. Mathis, who won the shot at four events, was named the conference’s Field Athlete of the Week on Jan. 14.
Most Valuable Freshman honors went to former Rockridge athlete Nicholas Shuda in track and Seth Rohr of Pella, Iowa, for field events. Shuda posted personal bests of :24.05 in the 200 and :53.44 in the 400. Rohr cleared a personal best of 13’ 4½” in the pole vault and placed eighth at the CCIW Championships.
Michael Gille of Roscoe, Ill., earned Most Improved recognition. The sophomore ran a 1:57.21 to finish second in the CCIW at 800 meters. He also ran the 400-meter leg of the Vikings’ second-place distance medley relay. Gille set personal bests this winter in the 600 (1:26.15), 3000 (9:23.90), mile (4:29.21) and 800 (1:57.12).
Most Valuable Freshman went to thrower Josh O’Brien (Sterling HS). He recorded bests of 38’ 5” in the shot and 44’ 7½” in the weight throw.
Local seniors earning their final letters along with Mathis were: Anthoney Brown (AlWood H.S), Brandon Keleher (Orion H.S.) and Justin Verlinden (UTHS).
Ex-Hawkeye quarterback dies
James Youel, a three-year football letterman at Iowa in the 1940s who played three years in the NFL, died April 9 in Traer, Iowa. He was 98.
Youel enrolled at Iowa in 1939 and later played for the football team at Great Lakes Naval Training Center while serving in the Navy. He then spent three years in the NFL as the backup quarterback behind Hall of Famer Sammy Baugh with the Washington Redskins.
After working as an engineer in Washington, D.C., he returned to his hometown of Fort Madison as a math teacher and head football coach, and later served as the football coach at Danville. Fort Madison’s football stadium was named in his honor in 2008.
Former Iowa basketball player dies
Ned Postels, a three-year basketball letterman at Iowa and a member of the Hawkeyes’ 1945 Big Ten championship team, passed away April 8 at the age of 96.
Postels, originally from Mankato, Minn., played one year at Dakota State before transferring to Iowa. The Hawkeyes were 45-9 during his three years there, including a 17-1 mark in 1945.
He worked for Beatrice Foods from 1949 to 1975 before moving to Grinnell, Iowa, where he owned several businesses. He and his wife endowed the Ned & Reba Postels Family Basketball Scholarship at Iowa.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!