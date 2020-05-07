Local sports briefs

Last fall, Russell earned first-team honors in the Three Rivers Conference's Mississippi Division and was an IHSFCA All-State first-team pick, splitting time between wide receiver, defensive back and special teams and even playing quarterback in goal-line situations for the Class 4A postseason-qualifying Boilermakers.

On the hardwood, Russell also earned all-state honors and was a unanimous first-team pick in the TRAC's East Division, averaging 18 points and six rebounds per game for a 27-5 Boilermaker squad that captured the conference championship.

Braves' Villaruz picks Mt. Mercy

Margie Villaruz, a two-time All-Arrowhead Conference guard on the women's basketball team at Black Hawk College, has signed a letter of intent to continue her career at Mount Mercy.

The 5-foot-6 Zion-Benton H.S. graduate averaged 10.8 points, three rebounds and 3.3 assists per game last season while helping lead the Braves to a 22-11 record and the program's first Arrowhead Conference title since 2003.

Illini add to 2021 football class

Prince Green, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver from Griffin, Ga., became the second player to commit to Illinois' 2021 football recruiting class.