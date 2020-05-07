Local sports briefs

QC Amateur golf tourney postponed
The Quad City Amateur golf tournament, scheduled for later this month at Davenport's Emeis Golf Course, has been postponed.
The annual golf tournament run under the auspices of the local Quad City Amateur Tour was scheduled for May 23-24. Emeis head golf professional Ron Thrapp said on Thursday that because of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions that the tourney would be rescheduled, but a confirmed date has yet to be determined for the 36-hole tourney. Thrapp said that more information on the tournament will be forthcoming.
Rocks' McDuffy to Black Hawk
Andrew McDuffy, a 6-foot-4 forward from Rock Island, has committed to continue his basketball career at Black Hawk College.
McDuffy, a regular in Rocky's rotation, averaged 6.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. He helped the Rocks to a 23-9 record last season and will join high school teammate Taurean Holtam in coach Darren Bizarri's BHC program.
Kewanee's Russell Dubuque-bound
An all-state selection this past school year in both football and basketball, Kewanee's Kavon Russell has committed to play both sports at the University of Dubuque, a member of the NCAA Division III American Rivers Conference.
Last fall, Russell earned first-team honors in the Three Rivers Conference's Mississippi Division and was an IHSFCA All-State first-team pick, splitting time between wide receiver, defensive back and special teams and even playing quarterback in goal-line situations for the Class 4A postseason-qualifying Boilermakers.
On the hardwood, Russell also earned all-state honors and was a unanimous first-team pick in the TRAC's East Division, averaging 18 points and six rebounds per game for a 27-5 Boilermaker squad that captured the conference championship.
Braves' Villaruz picks Mt. Mercy
Margie Villaruz, a two-time All-Arrowhead Conference guard on the women's basketball team at Black Hawk College, has signed a letter of intent to continue her career at Mount Mercy.
The 5-foot-6 Zion-Benton H.S. graduate averaged 10.8 points, three rebounds and 3.3 assists per game last season while helping lead the Braves to a 22-11 record and the program's first Arrowhead Conference title since 2003.
Illini add to 2021 football class
Prince Green, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver from Griffin, Ga., became the second player to commit to Illinois' 2021 football recruiting class.
Ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, which also ranks him as the 75th-best prospect in Georgia, Green is the first player to commit to the Fighting Illini since Texas prep quarterback Samari Collier announced his commitment in December.
Green chose Illinois over offers from Kansas, Kentucky and Minnesota from power-five conferences. He also had been offered scholarships by Akron, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, South Alabama, Southern Illinois, Troy and Western Kentucky.
Big 12 honors local Cyclones
Three Quad-City area competitors on the Iowa State women's track and field team were among 16 Cyclones named Wednesday to the Academic All-Big 12 track and field team.
Larkin Chapman, a senior world language and culture major from Muscatine, Ericka Furbeck, a sophomore elementary education major from Geneseo, and Brina Kraft, a junior aerospace engineering major from Muscatine, were all awarded first-team recognition.
The Big 12 requires student-athletes to maintain a 3.2 grade-point average or better over the past two semesters to qualify for first-team academic honors.
