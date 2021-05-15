Local sports briefs

Former Hawkeye called up

Nick Allgeyer, a former University of Iowa pitcher, became the first Hawkeye during coach Rick Heller's tenure with the program to be called up to the major leagues.

Allgeyer was promoted by the Toronto Blue Jays from the organization's Triple-A roster on Saturday. The St. Louis native was 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA in two starts for Buffalo this season. He went 7-4 with a 2.76 ERA between 2014-17 with Iowa before being taken in the 12th round of the 2018 draft.

He is the sixth player to reach the majors who played for Heller-coached teams, a group that includes five of his players from Indiana State, including Moline's Dakota Bacus.

