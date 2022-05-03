Local sports briefs

RI, Moline battle for Douglas Cup

The second annual Bridges Catering Battle for the Douglas Cup between the high school baseball teams from Rock Island and Moline is set for Wednesday evening at Douglas Park in Rock Island. First pitch in the nonconference contest is scheduled for 6 p.m.

This game will honor the memories of past coaches Gary Bender of Rock Island and Derek Lindauer of Moline.

Rock Island (10-10) won the first battle in a wild finish last year. Moline (10-2) brings in a 17-7 overall record.

Spelhaug earns Big 12 honor

Former Pleasant Valley High School standout and Iowa State University pitcher Ellie Spelhaug was named the Big 12 Conference pitcher of the week Tuesday.

Spelhaug was influential in Iowa State's 3-1 mark last week, which included a rivalry win over Iowa and a series victory at Baylor. She posted a 1.66 ERA across 12 2/3 innings and picked up two wins.

She allowed one run in seven innings at Baylor, including back-to-back outings in which she allowed only one hit. Spelhaug is 9-16 with a 4.23 ERA for the season.

Assumption duo sign letters of intent

Davenport Assumption High School's Ivan Prug and Collin Duax-Baker were recognized during a signing ceremony Tuesday at the school.

Prug signed a national letter of intent to continue his basketball career at Division II Union University in Jackson, Tenn. In his one season with the Knights after moving in from Croatia, Prug averaged 13 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game and was named second-team all-conference.

Duax-Baker will join the cross country and track & field programs at Division II Upper Iowa University. He ran on the Knights' state-qualifying 3,200-meter relay last season and will run middle distance for the Peacocks.

