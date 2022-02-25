Local sports briefs

’Wheelers open camp

The opening game is just 15 days away and the Quad City Steamwheelers’ preparations begin in earnest Saturday morning with the opening of training camp.

QC, which has been dormant for two years because of COVID-19 and restrictions in Illinois, has its first practice of camp at the BettPlex. The team will begin full padded workouts on Monday.

The Indoor Football League opener for the Steamwheelers is scheduled for Sunday, March 13, at the Sioux Falls Storm at 3:05 p.m.

QC then opens its home season the following weekend, hosting the Iowa Barnstormers on Friday, March 18, at 7:05 p.m.

Iowa, Michigan sold out

Sunday's Iowa-Michigan women's Big Ten Conference basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is sold out.

Only 300 tickets remained Friday morning for the regular-season finale between two teams tied for first in the Big Ten, and those were sold by midday.

The sellout for the 3 p.m. game is the first for an Iowa women's game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena since Jan. 31, 1988, when the Hawkeyes defeated Ohio State, 75-64.

Iowa officials announced Friday that doors will open 90 minutes prior to tipoff, 30 minutes earlier than usual, and that the Hancher Cambus Shuttle will be also be available, offering an off-site parking option, beginning at 1:30 p.m. and operating postgame.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0