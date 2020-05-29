Local sports briefs

McCaffery granted hardship waiver
Iowa men’s basketball player Patrick McCaffery’s hardship waiver petition has been approved by the Big Ten.
McCaffery, the son of head coach Fran McCaffery, played in only the first two games of his freshman season before missing the remainder of the campaign because of residual health and wellness issues related to a previous bout with thyroid cancer. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.
McCaffery was a three-time all-state player at Iowa City West and was ranked among the nation's top 100 recruits in the 2019 class.
Iowa senior Jordan Bohannon and sophomore Jack Nunge had their hardship waiver petitions approved earlier this month.
High 5 reopens Monday
With changes in Iowa regulations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, High 5 at the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf will re-open to the public on Monday.
While the facility's fitness center and sport courts resumed operations on May 16, the High 5 Lanes and Games family entertainment center had remained closed.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced changes in state regulations last week which will allow the bowling lanes and other activity areas to re-open with capacity restrictions.
High 5 Lanes and Games opens at 2:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. on weekends.
Assumption hires cross country coach
Ryan Buchanan, who has spent the past seven years as the cross country coach at Sherrard, has been appointed as the new coach at Davenport Assumption. He takes over for Tim O'Neill.
Buchanan, a St. Ambrose graduate, will oversee the boys and girls programs along with serving as a math instructor at the high school. At Sherrard, Buchanan coached 20 all-Three Rivers Conference runners and led his boys team to three conference runner-up finishes.
Buchanan, who is from Charles City, was a two-time qualifier for the NAIA national cross country meet. He also qualified for the national outdoor track meet in the marathon competition.
Cyclones add lineman
Tyler Onyedim, a Texas defensive lineman, has committed to be part of Iowa State's 2021 football recruiting class.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive tackle from Foster High School in Richmond, Texas, announced his decision on Twitter, selecting the Cyclones over offers from Boston College, Colorado State, Florida International, Hawaii and UNLV.
Onyedim, who recorded 28 tackles including two sacks last season, is ranked by Rivals and 247Sports as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale.
He is the 14th player to publicly announce intentions to sign with coach Matt Campbell's program in its next recruiting class.
Iowa plans soccer facility
Pending approval from the state Board of Regents, Iowa announced plans Friday to construct a $4 million soccer operations facility on the west side of the Hawkeye soccer complex.
To be funded entirely through donations, the facility will include a locker room connected to a team room, a multi-purpose room that will include dining facilities for players and space for donors and others to congregate before and after matches, an athletic training room and additional amenities including coaches' offices, visiting team and officials locker rooms, a press box and storage space.
"These are challenging times, but the passion of these loyal individuals has pushed this facility forward and are making it a reality," Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said.
With approval, construction will begin in the fall and the facility is scheduled to be completed prior to the 2021 season, the 25th year for the program.
Panthers' King honored
Darius King, a Northern Iowa senior from Moline, is one of two track and field athletes in the Missouri Valley Conference to be awarded all-American honors from the United States Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association.
King is being recognized in the shot put, qualifying for the NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships, which were canceled because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NCAA Division I Track and Field Executive Council decided last week to award all-American recognition to all athletes listed on a start list in their event with no first- or second-team designation or honorable mention awarded.
King earned all-American honors for the first time in his career. He was ranked 14th in the event, qualifying for the NCAA meet with a throw of 64 feet, 3 inches at the Jimmy Grant Invitational in Iowa City on Dec. 14.
Roman named All-American
Karissa Roman, a 2015 graduate of Wethersfield and a redshirt senior at Missouri, capped her collegiate track and field career by being named to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's all-America squad.
It is the first such honor for Roman, who was recognized in the high jump. She was set to make her first appearance at the NCAA Division I meet after clearing 5 feet, 11¼ inches on Feb. 7 at the Mizzou Open. It was her personal best, and the fourth-best height in Tiger history.
She had earned high jump titles in three meets this spring and was ranked 11th nationally when the track and field season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
