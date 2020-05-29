Local sports briefs

King is being recognized in the shot put, qualifying for the NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships, which were canceled because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCAA Division I Track and Field Executive Council decided last week to award all-American recognition to all athletes listed on a start list in their event with no first- or second-team designation or honorable mention awarded.

King earned all-American honors for the first time in his career. He was ranked 14th in the event, qualifying for the NCAA meet with a throw of 64 feet, 3 inches at the Jimmy Grant Invitational in Iowa City on Dec. 14.

Roman named All-American

Karissa Roman, a 2015 graduate of Wethersfield and a redshirt senior at Missouri, capped her collegiate track and field career by being named to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's all-America squad.

It is the first such honor for Roman, who was recognized in the high jump. She was set to make her first appearance at the NCAA Division I meet after clearing 5 feet, 11¼ inches on Feb. 7 at the Mizzou Open. It was her personal best, and the fourth-best height in Tiger history.

She had earned high jump titles in three meets this spring and was ranked 11th nationally when the track and field season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

