Local sports briefs

PV grad through to JDC qualifier

Jack Dumas, a 2021 Pleasant Valley High School graduate, shot a 7-under 65 to tie for first at the John Deere Classic pre-qualifier Thursday at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan.

Dumas, who just finished his freshman year at Drake University, qualified for Monday's four-spot qualifier for the PGA Tour event next week at TPC Deere Run.

There is another pre-qualifier Friday at Short Hills Country Club.

Dumas posted three birdies on the front nine Thursday, then carded six birdies to offset two bogeys on the back nine, including on the 18th hole.

Dumas had a stellar high school career for the Spartans, including being named first team all-state in 2019 and 2020 and earning fifth-place finishes at the state tournament in both those years.

