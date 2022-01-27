Local sports briefs

Illini game rescheduled
An Illinois men's basketball game at Purdue originally scheduled for Feb. 10 has been rescheduled to allow the Boilermakers to play a make-up game against Michigan that night.
The Fighting Illini will now visit Mackey Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. tipoff and will be televised by either ESPN or ESPN2.
McNamee nabs honor
Former Moline High School prep Cierra McNamee earned national NJCAA Division II women's basketball Player of the Week honor this week.
Now a standout at Illinois Central Community College, the sophomore forward averaged 22.5 points — while shooting 55.2% from the field — and 11 rebounds per game. Among her performances was a 25-point game in a win over then fifth-ranked Lake Land.
For the season, McNamee is averaging 13.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the 15-6 Cougars, who are ranked No. 3 in the latest NJCAA Div. II national poll.
Just hours after earning her honor, McNamee scored a career-high 29 points in a 67-55 victory over John Wood CC in a Region 24 contest.
During the COVID-19-altered 2020-21 campaign, the 6-foot forward averaged 8.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game as the Cougars finished fourth at the NJCAA National Tournament.
Storm painting the ice
The Quad City Storm and UnityPoint Health-Trinity announced Hockey Fights Cancer night will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the TaxSlayer Center.
Paint and brushes will be provided to the general public to paint the names of friends and family members who have battled or are currently battling cancer on the ice.
The name will remain on the ice for the Storm's game on Saturday, Feb. 5. The Storm will wear Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys that will be auctioned postgame to raise money for the UnityPoint Health-Trinity Cancer Center.