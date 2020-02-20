Local sports briefs

Bees host CCAC finals

A group of 25 entries which have recorded top-10 efforts nationally in 15 events will be among the competitors when St. Ambrose hosts the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships today and Saturday at the St. Ambrose Wellness and Recreation Center.

Competition begins this afternoon in the pentathlon and heptathlon at 1 p.m. with track and field competition scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Action on Saturday starts with continued heptathlon events at 10 a.m. and track and field events at noon.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Olivet Nazarene is the defending champion in both the men's and women's team races.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for high school-age students and younger.

Bees land sectional berths

The third-ranked St. Ambrose women's bowling team and eighth-ranked Fighting Bees men's team have been assigned to sectional competition next month at Smyrna, Tenn.

The women's team is the top-ranked team in a 17-team field that includes defending national champion Robert Morris (Ill.) while the men's team joins third-ranked Calumet in a 19-team field at the tourney which runs March 14-15.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0