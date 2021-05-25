Local sports briefs

Hawkeye Wrestling outing set
Entries are now being accepted for the 23rd annual Hawkeye Wrestling Golf Outing, scheduled for Monday, Aug. 2 at Glynn's Creek Golf Course at Scott County Park in Long Grove, Iowa.
The event begins with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. There is a $95 registration fee per person with a $15 dinner-only option available for a program that will be emceed by Chuck Yagla and include a special guest.
Proceeds from the event support the University of Iowa Wrestling Development Fund. Registrations and additional information can be obtained by calling 563-355-9777.
Braves earn Gold Gloves
Two infielders on the Black Hawk College baseball team that completed a 44-13 season last weekend have been named to the NJCAA Region IV Rawlings Gold Glove team.
First baseman Drew Davis, a sophomore from Illini Bluffs, and third baseman Cayle Webster, a sophomore from North Scott, were recognized for being the top defensive players at their respective positions in the region.
Both players have signed to continue their careers with NCAA Division II programs, Davis with Missouri Southern and Webster with Young Harris College, a north Georgia school that competes in the Peach Belt Conference.
Augie's Marunde, Carr honored
Augustana has announced its selections for the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin’s Jack Swartz Awards for the winter season of 2020-21. Junior swimmer Madelynn Marunde (Belvidere North HS) is the winner on the women’s side and sophomore basketball player Daniel Carr (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) is the men’s winner. A total of 33 Viking student athletes earned academic all-conference honors for the winter season.
The Jack Swartz Award is given to one male and one female athlete at the end of each athletic season. The honor is given by the CCIW and each of the nine schools in the league are allowed to pick their own representatives. The winner must have a grade point average of at least 3.50 and freshmen are ineligible. The award is named after the late Jack Swartz, who served as the CCIW Commissioner until his death in 1998.