Local sports briefs

Augie's Marunde, Carr honored

Augustana has announced its selections for the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin’s Jack Swartz Awards for the winter season of 2020-21. Junior swimmer Madelynn Marunde (Belvidere North HS) is the winner on the women’s side and sophomore basketball player Daniel Carr (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) is the men’s winner. A total of 33 Viking student athletes earned academic all-conference honors for the winter season.

The Jack Swartz Award is given to one male and one female athlete at the end of each athletic season. The honor is given by the CCIW and each of the nine schools in the league are allowed to pick their own representatives. The winner must have a grade point average of at least 3.50 and freshmen are ineligible. The award is named after the late Jack Swartz, who served as the CCIW Commissioner until his death in 1998.