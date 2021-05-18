Local sports briefs

Iowa state meet open for spectators

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced Tuesday attendance limitations have been lifted from this weekend's coed state meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Following updated public health guidance and coordination with Drake University and Polk County Health Department, the meet will be open to all spectators. It cancels capacity and seating restrictions announced earlier this month in which each participant was granted two spectators.

Tickets went on sale at noon Tuesday. They are $10 per person per session and must be purchased through the Tickets page on the IHSAA website.

Masks remain strongly encouraged of all spectators at this event, particularly in congested areas such as concourses, concession stand lines and restrooms.

The three-day schedule remains the same, with Class 2A and 3A schools competing in the morning and early afternoon followed by 1A and 4A programs mid-afternoon and evening.

The stadium will not be cleared between sessions.

