Local sports briefs

Iowa state meet open for spectators
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced Tuesday attendance limitations have been lifted from this weekend's coed state meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Following updated public health guidance and coordination with Drake University and Polk County Health Department, the meet will be open to all spectators. It cancels capacity and seating restrictions announced earlier this month in which each participant was granted two spectators.
Tickets went on sale at noon Tuesday. They are $10 per person per session and must be purchased through the Tickets page on the IHSAA website.
Masks remain strongly encouraged of all spectators at this event, particularly in congested areas such as concourses, concession stand lines and restrooms.
The three-day schedule remains the same, with Class 2A and 3A schools competing in the morning and early afternoon followed by 1A and 4A programs mid-afternoon and evening.
The stadium will not be cleared between sessions.
Bandits rained out
The Quad Cities River Bandits' series opener at Peoria on Tuesday was postponed because of rain.
The teams are scheduled to make up the High-A Central League game as part of a doubleheader at Dozer Park on Wednesday, when the first pitch of the opener is scheduled for 5 p.m.
CCIW honors Vikings' Simon
Augustana freshman Alex Simon was named Tuesday as the baseball player of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
The Naperville, Ill., native batted .667 as the Vikings swept four games last week. He went 8-for-12 at the plate, walked seven times and was hit by a pitch to reach base 16 times. Simon also recorded a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly.
Black Hawk threesome honored
In leading the Black Hawk College men's golf team to the Arrowhead Conference title this spring, three players earned All-Arrowhead Conference honors.
Peyton Perez (Soph., Peoria Richwoods HS), Ethan Earl (Fr., Sherrard HS), and Gannon Haskins (Fr., Riverdale HS), finished among the top 12 golfers in the Arrowhead Conference round robin tournaments and earned the corresponding league honors.
Perez, who is competing this week at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament in Plymouth, Ind., was the league's medalist with a cumulative 364 strokes in the five meets. Earl (375) tied for runner-up honors and Haskins (399) placed 11th.