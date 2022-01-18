Local sports briefs

Iowa, Indiana women postponed
For the sixth time this season, the Iowa women's basketball team has had a game postponed because of COVID-19 issues.
The 25th-ranked Hawkeyes' game against Big Ten leader Indiana that was scheduled to be played Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has been postponed because of coronavirus issues within the Hoosiers' program. Indiana previously postponed a game scheduled for Wednesday against Michigan State.
The postponement is Iowa's third since the start of conference play because of COVID-19 issues in other programs. The Hawkeyes are scheduled to make up the first of those postponed games next Tuesday at Penn State.
Three other Iowa games in November were canceled because of coronavirus issues within the Hawkeye program.
The Big Ten will work with Iowa and Indiana to reschedule the first of two scheduled games between the teams.
Bees' Wroblewski honored
Another great week of big results has led to St. Ambrose University's Kylie Wroblewski earning Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week honors.
The former Bettendorf High School standout was the driving force behind the Fighting Bees' 109-100 victory over Olivet Nazarene University last Wednesday as the junior forward poured in a career-high 33 points mainly behind 14-of-17 shooting from the field. She was also 5-of-7 from the free-throw line that helped her record SAU's highest-scoring effort in eight years. She also recorded seven rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots in helping SAU sweep the two-game series from Olivet Nazarene this season.
On Saturday, the 6-foot-3 forward had a 19-point, 11-rebound effort in a comfortable 66-40 win over Roosevelt University that was SAU's 13th straight win and moved the team's record to 19-1, 12-1 CCAC.
That wrapped up a week in which Wroblewski averaged 26.0 points on 71% shooting from the field (23-of-31) and an 80% mark at the free-throw line (8-of-10). She also just missed out on averaging a double-double with her 9.0 boards per contest.
Kiss to lead Ambrose tennis
St. Ambrose University associate head men's basketball coach Jim Kiss has added another title to coaching duties. This week, Kiss was named men's tennis coach for the Fighting Bees.
'I'm excited to lead the men's tennis program and continue the success they had in the fall," Kiss said. "I look forward to challenging the players to develop and improve every day both on and off the court. Thanks to Director of Athletics Mike Holmes for trusting and presenting me this opportunity."
Kiss replaces John Rohlf, who resigned last week to pursue other professional opportunities. The Bees went 4-1 in the fall, winning their final four duals.
The former Geneseo High School basketball standout has been part of the SAU coaching ranks since the 2008-09 season when he joined Ray Shovlain's men's basketball program as an assistant coach. He was promoted to associate head coach prior to the 2010-11 season.
Kiss was a four-year basketball player at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He graduated in the spring of 2007 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology. Kiss got his coaching start as an assistant at UMD during the 2007-08 campaign before joining St. Ambrose.
Kiss graduated with his Masters of Organizational Leadership from St. Ambrose in May 2010. He oversaw all of the athletic department's NAIA compliance efforts from 2010-21, and now serves the University as an Application Support Specialist.