Local sports briefs

The River Bandits have partnered with the Scott County Health Department to offer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine Saturday on a walk-up basis at the River Bandits' ballpark.

The clinic is open to all people ages 18 and over and is open to residents of all area counties in Iowa and Illinois. The shot will be given free of charge and participants will receive a voucher that can be redeemed for a free general admission ticket to any River Bandits home game this season.

McCaffery, Wieskamp earn honors

Iowa players Connor McCaffery and Joe Wieskamp, plus incoming transfer Filip Rebraca have been named to the first team of the CoSIDA Academic All-District men’s basketball team.

McCaffery, a four-time recipient of the Hawkeyes’ Academic Excellence Award, made the team for the second straight year. He is a finance major with a 3.61 grade-point average. On the court, he ranked fourth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Wieskamp, also a finance major maintaining a 3.35 GPA, was the only Division I player in the country with 400 points, 200 rebounds, 70 3-pointers, and 25 steals last season.