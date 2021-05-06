Local sports briefs

Clark earns Trials invite
University of Iowa women's basketball player Caitlin Clark has been selected to participate in the 2021 USA Women's U19 World Cup Team Trials.
Clark is one of four Big Ten players who will participate in the trials May 14-16 in Denver, part of a group of 27 players competing for roster spots.
The West Des Moines, Iowa, native is the only athlete returning from the 2019 USA U19 team which won gold medals with its work that season, and she joins Connecticut commit Azzi Fudd as the only two-time gold medalists participating in this year's trials.
A 12-person roster will be selected to compete at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup in August.
CCIW honors Vikings' Smith
Augustana College pitcher and first baseman Erin Smith was named Thursday as a second-team choice on the All-College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin softball team.
Selected as a utility player, the junior from Highlands Ranch, Colo., hit .282 during the regular season and leads the Vikings with 21 RBIs this season. She is 3-8 as a pitcher with a team-best 3.32 ERA.
Get vaccinated, get a ticket
The Quad Cities River Bandits are offering a free game ticket voucher to any individuals who get a COVID-19 vaccination at Modern Woodmen Park on Saturday between 9 a.m.-noon.
The River Bandits have partnered with the Scott County Health Department to offer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine Saturday on a walk-up basis at the River Bandits' ballpark.
The clinic is open to all people ages 18 and over and is open to residents of all area counties in Iowa and Illinois. The shot will be given free of charge and participants will receive a voucher that can be redeemed for a free general admission ticket to any River Bandits home game this season.
McCaffery, Wieskamp earn honors
Iowa players Connor McCaffery and Joe Wieskamp, plus incoming transfer Filip Rebraca have been named to the first team of the CoSIDA Academic All-District men’s basketball team.
McCaffery, a four-time recipient of the Hawkeyes’ Academic Excellence Award, made the team for the second straight year. He is a finance major with a 3.61 grade-point average. On the court, he ranked fourth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio.
Wieskamp, also a finance major maintaining a 3.35 GPA, was the only Division I player in the country with 400 points, 200 rebounds, 70 3-pointers, and 25 steals last season.
Rebraca is on pace to graduate from the University of North Dakota this summer with a degree in economics. He led the Fighting Hawks in scoring (16.8), rebounding (7.8) and field goal percentage (.506) last season.