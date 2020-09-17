Local sports briefs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Storm bring back Sova

The Quad City Storm announced they are bringing back their most experienced player, announcing Thursday they have re-signed veteran defenseman Joe Sova.

Sova, 32, played 32 games with the Storm after being acquired in a trade with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. With the Storm, the Berwyn, Ill., native scored five goals and added 12 assists. In 145 career SPHL games, Sova has 17 goals and 63 assists.

Sova has also spent time in the American Hockey League and the ECHL. He has played 48 AHL games, scoring three goals and adding nine assists, and 247 ECHL games with 14 goals and 41 assists.

In his career, Sova has played 440 career games in professional hockey, with 34 goals and 113 assists.

Bettendorf Baseball Club to meet Sunday

The Bettendorf Baseball Club (BBC), a partnership between Bettendorf-Pleasant Valley Youth Baseball and Bettendorf High School, will hold an informational meeting Sunday from 7-7:45 p.m. at the Crow Creek Park 4-Plex.

The meeting is an opportunity to hear about the long-term vision for the BBC program from Bettendorf varsity baseball coach Blake Hanna and other board members.