Local sports briefs

Storm bring back Sova
The Quad City Storm announced they are bringing back their most experienced player, announcing Thursday they have re-signed veteran defenseman Joe Sova.
Sova, 32, played 32 games with the Storm after being acquired in a trade with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. With the Storm, the Berwyn, Ill., native scored five goals and added 12 assists. In 145 career SPHL games, Sova has 17 goals and 63 assists.
Sova has also spent time in the American Hockey League and the ECHL. He has played 48 AHL games, scoring three goals and adding nine assists, and 247 ECHL games with 14 goals and 41 assists.
In his career, Sova has played 440 career games in professional hockey, with 34 goals and 113 assists.
Bettendorf Baseball Club to meet Sunday
The Bettendorf Baseball Club (BBC), a partnership between Bettendorf-Pleasant Valley Youth Baseball and Bettendorf High School, will hold an informational meeting Sunday from 7-7:45 p.m. at the Crow Creek Park 4-Plex.
The meeting is an opportunity to hear about the long-term vision for the BBC program from Bettendorf varsity baseball coach Blake Hanna and other board members.
The BBC is for families enrolled in Bettendorf Schools, but the Bettendorf-PV youth league will continue to offer Pleasant Valley School District families and other schools additional weekend tournament opportunities in tandem with regular BPV practices and games.
If you are interested in joining the BBC program, please fill out a form at https://forms.gle/og7zhvipxkfwURTg8.
For more information, contact Steve Tappa at tappasteve@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!