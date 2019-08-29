Michael Dittmer remembers crossing the Centennial Bridge with his dad on a rainy Labor Day Weekend in 1994.
The Davenport pair were headed to The District for a new motorsports addition to the local landscape. It took all of one race for the first Rock Island Grand Prix of Karting to hook the youngster for life.
"I remember Alan Rudolph dominating," Dittmer said, pointing to the karting legend and noted driving coach of current NASCAR star Chase Elliott, among others. "I remember watching so many great drivers over the years there, it made me set my goals high for when I got my chance. My mom didn't like it; she thought street racing was too dangerous; but my dad and I knew we were going the first time I had a chance in 2000."
Since then, Dittmer has not missed a chance to compete at the world's largest karting street race, which celebrates a 25th anniversary this weekend.
The 34-year-old has enjoyed his share of success, too. Along with local peers Tony Neilson, Tim Goettsch and Mike Welsh, Dittmer now owns a name to which the next generation of local racers proudly point. All started in the junior class and now each ranks among the event's career Top 10 in race victories and money earned.
"It's neat because we've all grown up with this race," said Welsh, who set an early standard by winning three races in both 2000 and 2004.
"In the early '90s when I started, I was just a little kid. Then they got rid of juniors for awhile, and you had to be 16-years-old to race, so I let a friend drive my kart for a year.
"I wish I could have been to all of them, but I missed eight years in there raising a family, and now I'm so glad it's still around to race in."
Now residing in Eldridge, Welsh has two sons and a daughter on the way, but the family man has hardly slowed, entering eight of the 17 race classes this weekend.
In another class, Welsh also is driving the kart of a friend who died suddenly this summer after entering the Grand Prix.
Neilsen is going one better, though.
"It's a little foolish on my part," Neilsen said about entering 10 races. "There are sure to be some times when we struggle just to get on the grid, but I'm surrounded by a great team, so we should do all right."
Earlier this month, Neilsen won seven of his eight races at the Elkhart (Ind.) Grand Prix. He won six of seven at "The Rock" in 2015.
"I just love it so much, I want to race as much as I can," said Neilson, whose 17 career wins trails only the 25 logged by Ohio's Gary Lawson.
"My first race there was in 1994 as a junior. We took a break in there, too. We got busy doing other things in life. But Rock Island is why I got back into karting.
"My dad went to watch one year as a fan when I was out of the area, and he called me up later and asked me, 'Want to get back into it?'"
That was in the mid-2000s. A year later, Neilson's family founded the 61 Kartway in Delmar and made the family's racing passion his career.
"We stay busy with karts now non-stop," said Neilsen, also now 38, and the father of two daughters and a soon-to-be-karting son. "And, every year, we get excited for this weekend to come. You get to see friends from all over the country coming in to race in your backyard. Your family and friends get to see you race. It's a great time."
Together they own more Grand Prix memories than their combined 45 victories, but for each, their favorite is a familiar tale.
"I remember when I first started racing seniors," said Bettendorf's Goettsch, who celebrated his 31st birthday Wednesday.
"I raced 4-5 classes and that was back in the day when everybody I race with would come there. That's what made it special. Everybody was there in the mid-2000s. All your friends. All the national guys.
"But my favorite memory is my first win there. I was in juniors and the two kids I was battling, and how that race unfolded for me to get that win, I'll never forget that. Winning there for the first time just means you belong."
Now Dittmer is not alone in dreaming his 3½ year-old daughter, and his second child arriving soon, will someday realize that same thrill.
"There have been years when the entries were low, and you'd wonder if it'd keep going," Dittmer said. "But the Grand Prix keeps coming back with new classes, fresh faces and better ideas. I'd love to see it last another (quarter century)."
Agreed Welsh, "Maybe I'll be there wrenching for one of my kids. It'd be pretty wild if it lasted that long."