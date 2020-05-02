Local wrestler finds way to pass time, ends up in big match

Meanwhile, fans were clamoring to see Visser compete again. Visser had a match scheduled against Nickolas Smirnog that was called off because of the flu, leading to suggestions for his next opponent.

In the Nov. 20 edition of the Daily Times, sports editor Jean Jordan published this letter from Marin Plestina, who at the time was living in Seattle.

According to Jordan, it was written on a "jim-dandy letter head which has his picture on (and) everything."

It reads, "Dear Sir: The head of this stationery will explain my business and tell you that Marin Plestina bars no man in the world. Lately I have heard a great deal of talk of a wrestler that you have in your city, Mr. Pete Visser and am writing you to find out if on our way east he would like to have a try at Marin Plestina.

I will be east early in December and will gladly come to Davenport and meet Mr. Visser. I will put him on his back in no time at all. Yours truly, Marin Plestina."

Plestina, a highly thought of wrestler based in Chicago, weighed in at 245 pounds. Visser was 190.

Visser did respond, saying he'd be "more than pleased to take a few falls out of the accomplished letter writer," and the Times ran this in the Nov. 23 edition: