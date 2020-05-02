Local wrestler finds way to pass time, ends up in big match

With the world seemingly on lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, finding ways to pass the time can seem a little daunting, especially with nearly two months having passed since restrictions were beginning to be put in place.
Local high school athletes have found ways to keep themselves in shape, with plenty of videos posted to social media of workout routines, socially distanced drills and even some creative ways to hone their skills.
Back in 1918, with the Spanish flu at its height, people didn't have the luxuries of today and had to find other ways to keep themselves occupied.
Pete Visser was one such example.
Born in Ogden, Utah, but in Davenport while studying at Palmer Chiropractic College, Visser had made a name for himself as a wrestler in the area, described by the Davenport Daily Times as having "won plaudits galore for his ability as a grappler and his fairness in what constitutes clean sport and honest methods."
On Oct. 11, 1918, Visser won a bout over Hal Christensen, "the Danish marvel," in a contest at Rock Island's Empire Theater.
Then, the flu hit, and just 19 days later, the Daily Times reported that because of flu orders, Visser couldn't wrestle or practice chiropractics.
Instead, he passed the time pouring cement for the housing commission. He also refereed a wrestling card that took place on Oct. 15 at the Grand Opera House in Davenport, the day before the city underwent a general quarantine.
Meanwhile, fans were clamoring to see Visser compete again. Visser had a match scheduled against Nickolas Smirnog that was called off because of the flu, leading to suggestions for his next opponent.
In the Nov. 20 edition of the Daily Times, sports editor Jean Jordan published this letter from Marin Plestina, who at the time was living in Seattle.
According to Jordan, it was written on a "jim-dandy letter head which has his picture on (and) everything."
It reads, "Dear Sir: The head of this stationery will explain my business and tell you that Marin Plestina bars no man in the world. Lately I have heard a great deal of talk of a wrestler that you have in your city, Mr. Pete Visser and am writing you to find out if on our way east he would like to have a try at Marin Plestina.
I will be east early in December and will gladly come to Davenport and meet Mr. Visser. I will put him on his back in no time at all. Yours truly, Marin Plestina."
Plestina, a highly thought of wrestler based in Chicago, weighed in at 245 pounds. Visser was 190.
Visser did respond, saying he'd be "more than pleased to take a few falls out of the accomplished letter writer," and the Times ran this in the Nov. 23 edition:
"A pleasant caller in the person of Pete Visser yesterday afternoon. He of the soft voice and the hard muscle spake not unkindly of one Marin Plestina. ... Pete opines that Mr. Plestina can't cut the mustard and is willing to wager a considerable portion of the Visser where-with-all to that effect."
Plestina was offering $1,000 to the first man who pinned him, and an hour-long match was scheduled for March 5, 1919, at the Burtis Theater in Davenport.
In what was reported by the Daily Times as "one of the largest audiences that has ever witnessed a mat exhibition in Davenport," Plestina beat Visser in straight falls, the first coming after 45 minutes and 12 seconds, the second coming after five minutes and 14 seconds.
After the match, Visser called Plestina "the best man in the world that I have ever worked against."
Plestina went on to wrestle at some higher end venues and was nicknamed the "Tarzan of the Mat," before being hospitalized in a bout against John Pesek on Nov. 14, 1921, at Madison Square Garden.
Visser, meanwhile, finished school at Palmer, practiced chiropractics for nine years in Houston before devoting himself full time to wrestling, winning the Arizona and Utah state championships. He ended up moving to Sacramento, Calif., and became a wrestling promoter before passing away at the age of 72 in 1963.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!