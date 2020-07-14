Lost Mound deer hunt an opportunity for youth and disabled hunters

The 2020 applications for the special deer hunts at Lost Mound Unit, Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, are now available.
These hunts are conducted through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a means to maintain deer herds on the property. This unique location gives hunters the ability to see high numbers of deer in a highly accessible terrain.
Two managed deer hunts, one for youth (ages 10-18) and one for adults with disabilities (19 and older), are conducted within designated closed areas of the Lost Mound Unit. All hunters must be accompanied by an adult able-bodied attendant that is capable of tracking and retrieving a deer.
The application period extends through July 31 and is open to both residents and non-residents. All applications will be entered into a random drawing for the 35 hunt sites on Aug. 12. Historically, this drawing was open to the public, but because of coronavirus restrictions, the 2020 drawing will be done privately.
This year’s youth hunt will be held on Oct. 10-11, which coincides with the Illinois Youth Deer Hunt. An Illinois youth deer permit must be obtained and brought to the orientation. All youth must show certification of completion of a state approved hunter safety course as well.
The hunt for adults with disabilities will be held on Nov. 14-15, which is the Saturday-Sunday prior to the Illinois Firearms Deer First Season. A minimum P2a Illinois disability classification (or similar disability certification from other states) is required. Wheelchair-bound and amputee hunters will receive priority selection for hunt sites. A Jo Daviess County deer permit is not needed in order to apply for this hunt, as this permit is provided by the refuge.
All hunters, attendants and any accompanying individuals must attend a mandatory safety orientation, with sessions being held Saturday, Oct. 3, and Friday, Nov. 13. A location for this training will be determined at a later date.
Applications, tag fees and regulations can be downloaded from the following website: http://www.fws.gov/refuge/upper_mississippi_river/visit/permits.html.
For further questions, please contact the USFWS Refuge office at 815-273-2732.
Spring Lake Management Unit closure
The Fish and Wildlife service has also announced that the Spring Lake Management Unit’s recreation area located off Highway 84, just south of Savanna, was closed beginning July 7 in order to continue work on the levee rehabilitation project.
This project includes tree removal, earthen levee repair and the placement of 23,000 tons of riprap. Because of the high traffic utilization of heavy equipment, the closure includes the parking area and entire levee system and is expected to extend several months.
The Spring Lake Management Unit includes 3,600 acres that is bounded by 12 miles of levee. The levee protects the lower lake area that contains 3,000 acres of Mississippi River backwater and is an important area for fish and wildlife including tens of thousands of waterfowl that gather here annually. Bass fishermen know this area very well as it is one of the premier areas to catch trophy size and numbers of largemouth each spring.
The local High School bass fishing regional takes place there each year and nearly always produces the largest weight in the state, and the rest of the field will outfish any other fishery in Illinois.
The upper lake contains three wetland units that are intensively managed to provide natural foods for wildlife, especially water birds, while the lower lake is the area fishermen go.
If you have questions about the project, call the refuge office at 815-732-2732.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!