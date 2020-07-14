Lost Mound deer hunt an opportunity for youth and disabled hunters

The 2020 applications for the special deer hunts at Lost Mound Unit, Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, are now available.

These hunts are conducted through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a means to maintain deer herds on the property. This unique location gives hunters the ability to see high numbers of deer in a highly accessible terrain.

Two managed deer hunts, one for youth (ages 10-18) and one for adults with disabilities (19 and older), are conducted within designated closed areas of the Lost Mound Unit. All hunters must be accompanied by an adult able-bodied attendant that is capable of tracking and retrieving a deer.

The application period extends through July 31 and is open to both residents and non-residents. All applications will be entered into a random drawing for the 35 hunt sites on Aug. 12. Historically, this drawing was open to the public, but because of coronavirus restrictions, the 2020 drawing will be done privately.

This year’s youth hunt will be held on Oct. 10-11, which coincides with the Illinois Youth Deer Hunt. An Illinois youth deer permit must be obtained and brought to the orientation. All youth must show certification of completion of a state approved hunter safety course as well.