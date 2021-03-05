Ludwig, Hunter reaches 1,000 career mark in Geneseo win against UT

Hunter echoed the admiration for her opponent in tonight's game and was happy to share the moment with her, something that she didn't know was coming.

'I think I was just as shocked as you were when it happened," Hunter said. "Coach Walker only told me averages, and I knew I was close but I thought I was a game or two away still and that I would have to push every game for it."

"Kammie is a really great player and it's nice that we both got this milestone and got to share the moment together."

Geneseo coach Scott Hardison's squad looked lethal throughout the game with every girl on the varsity roster getting into the scoring column.

"I talked to the seniors before the game and said we were going to rotate some girls through in a few different positions with different five girl units on the court," Hardison said. "We were able to get girls into slightly different positions tonight and really showed flexibility."

Geneseo forced 20 United Township turnovers on the night and had 11 steals as a team. No other girls on the team scored in double-digits, but everyone was able to get at least one point on the night.

Hardison was thrilled that his junior was able to get this accomplishment tonight and knows that she's just getting started.