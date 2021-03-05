Ludwig, Hunter reaches 1,000 career mark in Geneseo win against UT

Very few athletes ever reach 1,000 career points at the high school level, and it's always a huge accomplishment for those who do.
Even fewer reach that mark as a junior.
It's even rarer for two players to reach 1,000 career points in the same game.
That's exactly what Geneseo junior Kammie Ludwig and United Township senior Jade Hunter did on Friday night in Geneseo's 67-34 win. Ludwig hit a 3 in the second quarter to reach 1,000 in her career, and Hunter made a mid-range jumper late in the third quarter to reach the same mark.
Ludwig went 10-of-14 in the first half and had two rebounds, a steal and an assist along with her 21 points to help Geneseo pull away from the Panthers with a 45-15 lead at halftime. The junior finished with 28 points in the game.
Hunter scored 24 of United Township's 34 points and went 12-of-26 for the game and hauled in 10 rebounds, along with six steals and two assists.
The accomplishment was a huge milestone for both girls, and Ludwig isn't going to stop just yet.
"In about a week or so I'll be starting up AAU again and get right back to work for next season," Ludwig said. "It's awesome to be able to get this milestone and to share the night with a great athlete and awesome girl in Jade."
Hunter echoed the admiration for her opponent in tonight's game and was happy to share the moment with her, something that she didn't know was coming.
'I think I was just as shocked as you were when it happened," Hunter said. "Coach Walker only told me averages, and I knew I was close but I thought I was a game or two away still and that I would have to push every game for it."
"Kammie is a really great player and it's nice that we both got this milestone and got to share the moment together."
Geneseo coach Scott Hardison's squad looked lethal throughout the game with every girl on the varsity roster getting into the scoring column.
"I talked to the seniors before the game and said we were going to rotate some girls through in a few different positions with different five girl units on the court," Hardison said. "We were able to get girls into slightly different positions tonight and really showed flexibility."
Geneseo forced 20 United Township turnovers on the night and had 11 steals as a team. No other girls on the team scored in double-digits, but everyone was able to get at least one point on the night.
Hardison was thrilled that his junior was able to get this accomplishment tonight and knows that she's just getting started.
"You have to consider that she did this in just two and a half seasons and is only the seventh girl in program history to reach this milestone," Hardison said. "I'm sure the career points milestone isn't out of reach for her, but it would require another impressive season, something she's very capable of."
Geneseo moved to 9-2 overall and 8-2 in the conference with the win and remain at the top of the Western Big 6. United Township falls to 3-10 overall and 2-9 in conference play.
As only a junior, Ludwig has time left in her career to work through the recruitment process for college, something that has been drastically altered by COVID-19.
"I certainly have a few top contenders for where I'll end up, but I want to take as much time as I need to make that decision," Ludwig said. "The recruitment process is extra scary after COVID-19 where scholarship numbers are being cut across the board. I want to pick somewhere where I can feel at home."