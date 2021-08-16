Lynn claims vacant UBO title at RiverCenter

Summer Lynn won a 10-round unanimous decision over Brenda Gonzales on Saturday night to win the vacant Universal Boxing Organization world welterweight championship at the Davenport RiverCenter.
Lynn, a 20-year-old Chicago resident, was the aggressor throughout the fight en route to improving her record to 6-0. Two judges scored the fight 98-92 in her favor with the third judge calling it 97-93.
Gonzales, from Moriarty, N.M., dropped to 4-3.
On the undercard of the event, promoted by Alien Boi Boxing and Calkins Sports Productions, Davenport super middleweight Pachino Hill remained unbeaten with a fourth-round knockout of Brandt Cooper.
Travis Thomas of Davenport also kept his record unblemished with a six-round junior middleweight decision over Lionel Jimenez.
Other winners in undercard bouts were Javier Marquina, Jason Phillips, Anthony Linenfelser and Raul Jimenez.
