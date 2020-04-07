Many Illinois state outdoors areas closed

If you are enjoying this warmer weather and ready to hit the woods, waters and fields, please review these guidelines prior to heading out, as some local areas are closed.
To further prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois, and in accordance with the Gubernatorial Disaster Proclamation issued on March 9, 2020, the Illinois DNR has temporarily closed all state parks, fish and wildlife areas, recreational areas and historic sites to the public effective March 15.
The Illinois DNR therefore has been forced to cancel all upcoming scheduled events at state sites including, but not limited to, hunting and fishing on state-managed or -owned sites while those areas are closed. The Mississippi River itself is not part of the state areas, however, but boat ramps and parks adjacent to the river may be closed.
This does include upcoming turkey seasons at state parks and wildlife areas. Unfortunately, current administrative rules prohibit the issuance of refunds or transfer of permits. The Illinois DNR is currently reviewing all possible solutions to this issue.
Hunters and anglers who wish to hunt or fish during the "Stay at Home" order may do so provided they have the appropriate licensing and permits and are hunting or fishing on private property or at sites which are currently open to the public. Hunters and anglers are asked to help their fellow outdoorsmen and women by following all public health directives, including staying at least 6 feet away from other sportsmen and staying home if they are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19.
The Illinois DNR is working closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Governor’s Office to monitor the situation and assess when they can safely reopen Illinois’ outdoor and historic sites.
